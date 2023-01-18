Pima Animal Care Center closed due to 'Strep zoo' outbreak

The Pima Animal Care Center will be closed to the public through Friday due to multiple cases of "Strep zoo," an often fatal disease in dogs.

The first positive test was identified Jan. 12, a PACC news release said. Since then, several dogs at the shelter have tested positive or are showing symptoms of the infection. The disease causes severe pneumonia in dogs.

All dogs in the shelter have received the recommended antibiotic treatment, PACC said.

Anyone who has adopted or fostered a dog from PACC since Jan. 5 should evaluate the animal carefully. Animals can come to PACC’s clinic to get medication if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, including coughing, discharge from the nose and depression. The clinic is open between noon and 6 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Due to the outbreak, adoptions and foster services will not be available for dogs currently on PACC’s campus. The shelter will only accept animals for intake in emergency situations such as pets in medical distress, pets who pose a public safety risk and any situation involving an injury to a human or animal, the news release said.

Anyone who finds a stray that is injured, ill or posing a safety risk is asked to contact the animal protection services dispatch line at (520) 724-5900, then press 4.

If a healthy stray animal is found, PACC asks the community to attempt to find the owner by following the steps found on its website. PACC’s pet support center will also be available at (520) 724-7222 to help those needing to find the homes of lost pets or needing resources for their own pets.

Despite the outbreak, PACC said it still have several dogs who have not been exposed and need placement. As always, PACC askes that pets that are new to the home are kept separate from existing pets for 14 days.

Those who are interested in fostering one of these dogs are asked to apply.