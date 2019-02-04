You are the owner of this article.
Raytheon's 14th annual MathMovesU Day at UA

Joseph Sayre, 14, from Mansfeld Middle Magnet School listens to a small speaker on a circuit board he built as part of Raytheon's 14th annual MathMovesU Day at the University of Arizona on February 4, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

More than 200 students from six Tucson-area middle schools along with 29 Raytheon Leadership Development Program (LDP) engineer mentors attended the 14th annual MathMovesU Day sponsored by Raytheon at the University of Arizona. The event is designed to encourage high school students to continue studies in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. The kids worked from a boxed set of circuit board parts called Snap Circuits Jr. Select, which replaced the telescope kits done in previous years.

Mentor Mark James, an Aeronautical Engineer with Raytheon explains electronic circuit boards to Mansfeld Middle Magnet School students during Raytheon's 14th annual MathMovesU Day at the University of Arizona on February 4, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Joseph Sayre, 14, from Mansfeld Middle Magnet School listens to the song Happy Birthday from a small speaker on a circuit board he built as part of Raytheon's 14th annual MathMovesU Day at the University of Arizona on February 4, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He is using the light of a phone to power a photovoltaic cell.
Mentor Mark James, an Aeronautical Engineer with Raytheon, watches as students from Mansfeld Middle Magnet School work with their circuits kits during Raytheon's 14th annual MathMovesU Day at the University of Arizona on February 4, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Students from Flowing Wells Junior High School use lights on a circuit board to learn about morse code as part of Raytheon's 14th annual MathMovesU Day at the University of Arizona on February 4, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School students use lights on a circuit board to learn about morse code as part of Raytheon's 14th annual MathMovesU Day at the University of Arizona on February 4, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. From left, Miayasmeen Quihuis, Bryan Murillo, and Maria Delgado.
