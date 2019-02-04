Raytheon's 14th annual MathMovesU Day at UA
More than 200 students from six Tucson-area middle schools along with 29 Raytheon Leadership Development Program (LDP) engineer mentors attended the 14th annual MathMovesU Day sponsored by Raytheon at the University of Arizona. The event is designed to encourage high school students to continue studies in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. The kids worked from a boxed set of circuit board parts called Snap Circuits Jr. Select, which replaced the telescope kits done in previous years.