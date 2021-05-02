Road Runner: Catalytic converter thefts prevalent in Pima County, official says

Pima County is not immune to the wave of catalytic converter thefts reported across the nation, an official said.

One victim, Neal Bonser, was feeling the effects of the crime Saturday, as he was still waiting for his vehicle to be fixed after the device was stolen from his vehicle two weeks ago.

The vehicle fell victim to the theft while parked at the Rillito River Park Disc Golf Course near West Ruthrauff Road and North La Cholla Boulevard.

“You’re almost immediately out of sight of the parking lot when you play there, and it was sort of an unusually not crowded day there, so there weren’t many other cars around,” Bonser said.

Following a round at the course, Bonser returned to his hybrid Lexus SUV, which when operational produces little engine noise, he said.

“I started it up to get ready to go. It sounded like a Camaro with a muffler missing. First, I thought, whose car is that? I didn’t realize it was mine. Horribly loud engine noise, but it still managed to run,” Bonser said.

While not knowing how far he might get with the car problems, Bonser managed to get to a Toyota dealership to diagnose the problem and fix it.