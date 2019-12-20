Rosemont takes mine ruling to appeals court

Rosemont Copper filed a notice Friday that it is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that barred construction of an open-pit copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains.

The company plans to build what would be the third largest copper mine in the United States on about 4,500 acres of private and public lands southeast of Tucson. As part of the $1.9 billion mining operation, Rosemont plans to deposit nearly 2 billion tons of waste rock and tailings on public lands.

The plan sparked a legal challenge from environmental groups and three Indian tribes.

In July, a federal judge in Tucson ruled that when the U.S. Forest Service issued a permit to Rosemont in 2017, the forest service failed to ensure the validity of Rosemont’s claims on the land where the waste would be deposited. Mining claims are only valid if there are mineral deposits under the land, U.S. District Judge James A. Soto ruled.

The ruling likely delayed construction on the mine until 2023, an official with Hudbay Minerals, Inc., the Toronto-based company that owns Rosemont Copper Co., later told financial analysts.

On Friday, Rosemont filed a notice of appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.