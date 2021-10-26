Business leaders push for map to guarantee Pima County GOP representation at Capitol

PHOENIX — The Independent Redistricting Commission is pushing ahead with maps designed to help ensure that there will be more Republicans from Pima County in the Legislature after the 2022 election.

The panel is working with plans advanced by Commissioner David Mehl on behalf of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, of which he is a founding member.

Mehl told Capitol Media Services the goal is to unite the Pima County communities of Marana and Oro Valley into a district that would also run through SaddleBrooke in southern Pinal County.

But the executive director of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, Ted Maxwell, acknowledged there’s more at play here than what might be considered creating a “community of interest.” His interest is political.

Put simply, he said, it’s hard for a group like his to get desired changes in law from what is now — and could remain — a Republican-controlled Legislature unless it includes more Republicans from Pima County.

“As you know, the majority party is the one that gets to vote legislation,” he told Capitol Media Services. But he said there isn’t a single Republican legislator whose district is entirely within Pima County.