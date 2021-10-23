Explore this amazing sculpture garden hidden on Tucson's north side

Walking through the Tucson Jewish Community Center’s sculpture garden can be both a serene and surreal experience.

Hidden away from the rumbling traffic just south of the center, where North Alvernon Way turns into East River Road, its pathways are lined with wild and whimsical figures like a scene straight out of “Alice in Wonderland.”

Standing men with heads of dogs, based on the mythology of Cynocephalus, look to the heavens in robes with their palms out, while a young elephant, resembling Dumbo in his early years, sits sullen on a nearby park bench.

There is a giant mousetrap and an equally large cupcake, and abstract remnants of a once-mighty oak tree twisting up into the sky in bright, brilliant colors. In “Lady of the Blue Agave,” a bronze created by sculptor Natalie Levin, a nude woman emerges from the desert plant, in a visual not unlike that of Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus.”

“The spirit of the agave plant awakens into female form, as a flower deva blossoming toward the sun,” reads the description of the piece on Levin’s website, nataji.com. “The leaves unfold away from the core expressing the sensuousness of the inner goddess, as she unfurls upward in a subtle spiraling graceful motion.”