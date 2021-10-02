Hudbay tells state it will build three open pits on the Santa Ritas' west slope

She contends Hudbay would destroy a large part of the mountain range and drain groundwater without limit.

When asked about a water supply, Hudbay said in August, "Hudbay is in the preliminary stages of our exploration, planning and feasibility process for Copper World. Sourcing a sustainable water supply for mining operations will be part of that process."

It's not possible to say right now if this project can be stopped because so much is unknown about it, Huckelberry said.

"This is not a feasibility study, an economic analysis or mine plan of operation. It’s more of a sketch or concept," he said. "However, if the return on investment can be justified and there are few regulatory constraints, mining at Copper World is likely."

"I’m sure they are doing their due diligence on the whole thing. These are big projects. A lot of prework has to be done to bring anything like that to fruition," said Randy Graf, president and CEO of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, which supports the Rosemont and Copper World projects.

Smaller scale than Rosemont for now

The mining plans laid out in the Hudbay reclamation plan appear to be on a much smaller scale than the Rosemont Mine, at least for now.