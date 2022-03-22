Longtime Tucson shopping center bought by local developers for $10M

A central Tucson shopping center, more than 70 years old and once the location of stores such as McLellan’s and Korby’s department store, has been sold.
Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Rancho Developers LLC, bought the 80,000-square-foot Rancho Center, 3302-3416 E. Speedway, for $10 million.
Built in 1950, the shopping center is now home to Whole Foods Market, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange and Zia Records.
The new local owner does not have immediate plans for changes to the center, which is about 80% occupied.
Larsen Baker was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa, and the seller was represented by Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co.
Other recent real estate transactions include:
SS Enterprise Holdings LLC bought 87,000 acres of land at the southwest corner of Oracle and Orange Grove roads from QuikTrip Corp. for $2.2 million to build a Super Star Car Wash. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
IXL Learning bought a 5,708-square-foot building at 5961 N. Oracle Road for $2 million to expand its Tucson office. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the buyer and the seller was represented by Jon O’Shea, of Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions.
Samaddar Family Trust bought the 22-unit Owl Lodge Apartments at 2015 and 2027 E. Benson Highway from 1981 LLC for $1.5 million. Adam Dresher and Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyer.
Blockhouse Holdings LLC bought the 25-unit Dawn Mobile Home Park at 4141 E. Lee St. from Dawn MH Park LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.
Tucson Electrical Joint Apprenticeship & Training Trust Fund bought a 12,783-square-foot building at 4650 N. Highway Drive for $485,000 to open an apprentice school. Rick Borane, with Volk Co., represented the seller.
SPS+ Architects LLP leased 3,028 square feet at 219 N. Third Ave. from Iron Horse LLC. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the tenants and Andy Seleznov, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Fire Fitness Tucson LLC leased 2,903 square feet of space on the ground floor of the AC Marriott Hotel, 151 E. Broadway, to open a F45 fitness center. Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Tucson 5C Hotel LLC.
Gols Technologies LLC bought 7,150 square feet of industrial space at 4765 S. Tennessee Place from BJB LLC for $425,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller.
