Longtime Tucson shopping center bought by local developers for $10M

A central Tucson shopping center, more than 70 years old and once the location of stores such as McLellan’s and Korby’s department store, has been sold.

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Rancho Developers LLC, bought the 80,000-square-foot Rancho Center, 3302-3416 E. Speedway, for $10 million.

Built in 1950, the shopping center is now home to Whole Foods Market, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange and Zia Records.

The new local owner does not have immediate plans for changes to the center, which is about 80% occupied.

Larsen Baker was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa, and the seller was represented by Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co.

Other recent real estate transactions include:

SS Enterprise Holdings LLC bought 87,000 acres of land at the southwest corner of Oracle and Orange Grove roads from QuikTrip Corp. for $2.2 million to build a Super Star Car Wash. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.