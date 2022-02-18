Slaying stinky dog breath spells success for Tucson startup

“We want to use an independent party just to make sure that both internally and externally we are generating products that are safe for our pets,” said Lyons, adding that it also will also reassure potential business partners and investors.

uPetsia is working to attract industry partners capable of bringing its doggie-breath-busting technology to market through new products or as an additive to current products, in a business-to-business model going forward with new technologies and products, Lyons said.

“We want to stay focused on the research and development and developing these novel applications of bacteria for microbiome applications,” he said. “We don’t want to get into the business of manufacturing and selling.”

Following development of the doggie-breath treatment, the company plans to perfect a breath-saving formula for cats — and perhaps eventually, for humans, Lyons said.

“The same kinds of technologies are going to work in cats and other mammals, such as humans,” he said. “I would love nothing more than to see this product incorporating something like chewing gum, where instead of just having that burst of minty freshness when you chew gum, you get something that might last for hours.”