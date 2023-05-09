New businesses are planned for a long-vacant parcel of land on Tucson’s west side.

One Ten REI Main LLC and SIMI CF LLC leased 2,000 square feet to Thathi Gas LLC for the development of a Chevron gas station on the southwest corner of Speedway and Main Avenue.

An additional parcel will be used to build a Tropical Smoothie Café at the same corner.

The appeal is the location, said Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., who represented the landlord.

“It’s right off the freeway, with lots of traffic and density,” he said. “There’s a lot of demand for high-traffic pads.”

Other local commercial transactions include:

Alliance Exposition Services LLC leased 25,000 square feet at 2861 N. Flowing Wells Road from Keenan Investment Co. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, represented the landlord and Kristy Kelley, of Long Realty Commercial, represented the tenant.

Petland leased 4,368 square feet of space at The Shoppes at Orange Grove, 3805 E. River Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizza leased 3,600 square feet at Sol Block, on Broadway just east of Tucson Boulevard. The project is being redeveloped by Larsen Baker, who was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa. Bob Davis, with Tango Commercial, represented the tenant.

Rita Watters Art Gallery & Gift Shop leased 1,800 square feet at Berkshire Village, 8544 E. Broadway Blvd., from JMK Family Properties. Aaron LaPrise, Rob Tomlinson, and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Pusch Ridge Behavioral Health LLC leased 1,625 square feet at Green Valley Medical Mall, 1055 N. La Cañada Drive, from NWI Green Valley MOB LP. Thomas J. Nieman and Dave Hammack, with Picor, handled the lease.

Havana Smoke Shop leased 1,600 square feet at 2918 E. Grant Road from East Grant Road Property LLC. Andy Seleznov, with Picor, represented both parties.

Pawn First leased 1,082 square feet at Fiesta Mercado Shopping Center, 2960 S. Sixth Ave., from Choi Family Trust. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, handled the transaction

Arte by Ignacio leased 1,047 square feet of retail space at 219 N. Third Ave., from Iron Partners LLC. Andy Seleznov, with Picor, represented the landlord.