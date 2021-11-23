Tesla is bringing a supercharging station to Marana

Tesla, Inc. will be constructing a 16-space supercharging station in the parking lot of Marana Marketplace.

The supercharger can replenish three hours of driving at 60 mph in about half an hour, according to the company.

"Most people who begin a road trip at 9 a.m. would normally stop by noon to have lunch, refresh and pick up a coffee or soda for the road, all of which takes about 30 minutes," Tesla says.

The station will be the third supercharger station in the Tucson area.

The new location, at River and Orange Grove roads, is an important stop for many Tesla owners road-tripping through Arizona and the Southwest, said landlord Larsen Baker. Broker Isaac Figueroa represented the landlord.

The station is one of several along the I-10 corridor. Others are in Willcox and Deming, New Mexico.

Two other Tesla supercharger stations locally are located at 2905 E. Skyline Drive and 9255 S. Rita Road.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

The 310-unit Lakeside Casitas, 8250 E. Golf Links Road, has been sold by Monarch Investment and Management Group to Bridge Investment Group for $63 million. Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David, with Institutional Property Advisors — a division of Marcus & Millichap — handled the sale.

Two local Walgreens stores have been sold to private investors. The one at 1351 W. Prince Road sold for $2.4 million and the one at 7877 E. Snyder Road sold for $2.9 million. Brokers Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sales.

Harsch Investment Properties LLC bought 14.19 acres of industrial land at 3761 E. Ajo Way from Ruby Holdings LLC for $2.1 million. Jesse Blum, with Picor, represented the buyer and Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller.

Queen Ivy LLC bought the 12-unit Pinewood Apartments at 2203 E. Benson Highway from Gael P. Sladky for $525,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

TireHub LLC leased 28,500 square feet of industrial space from Daybreak Industrial QOB LLC in the Daybreak Distribution Center, 6360 S. Tucson Blvd., Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord. Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the tenant.

BVC Racing LLC leased 4,800 square feet from We Fab Holdings LLC at 2885 E. Ganley Road. Max Fisher, with BRD Realty, handled the transaction.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

