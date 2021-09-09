This Tucson bookstore launched before Amazon. 33 years later, it's thriving

The whole family pitched in for the grand opening. George and his wife, Peggy, were there. So was Ethel Stewart, the girls’ grandmother. One of their favorite memories involved Nana Stewart, then 76.

“I was in the back of the store that day and somebody came up to me and said, ‘Do you know your grandma is charging the Canadian price on the books?’” Clapp said. “She had bought hundreds of books in her life, but she’d never sold one.”

When Mostly Books opened, there were more than 50 bookshops in Tucson. This was before Waldenbooks and Borders; before Amazon. People read books. An independent bookstore was the only places to buy them.

But times changed. People changed. And one by one, our bookshops began to close. Of those 50-some stores in 1988, only four of them remain: Mostly Books, Antigone, The Book Stop and Bookmans.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but I don’t think you’ll find many booksellers who are in it for the money,” Arnett said. “Tricia and I always loved books. When we lived in New Hampshire, we were the first in line when the bookmobile rolled in. We used to read the same books Nana did so we could talk to her about them. Even now, to be around books every day is still pretty special.”