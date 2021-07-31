Tucson home prices hit new heights, driving up rent prices, too

That has led some to take big risks.

"There are buyers out there that are really desperate and giving up appraisals and inspections," she said. "I ask them to look at the long haul and what happens if they overpay and need to sell in five years."

Some buyers hope that by telling a seller their family's story, they might have a better chance of having their bid accepted.

But, the practice of writing the so-called "love letters" is generally frowned upon.

"It's like, 'Pick me! Pick me! I want you to like me best," said Laura Mance, president of Long Realty Co.

Agents are leery of love letters and many note on their listings that the seller does not want personal notes.

Recently, Oregon became the first state in the country to make the letters illegal, out of concern that they could violate the Fair Housing Act which prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, age or disability.