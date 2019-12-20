Supervisors support national gun show loophole effort, but hands tied locally

“The Pima County Board of Supervisors hereby calls for the U.S. Senate to vote on and approve the House bill or a similar measure, and for President Donald Trump to sign such legislation into law,” reads the resolution.

Supervisor Steve Christy, who along with fellow Republican Ally Miller voted against the resolution, said he did so because it had the same effect as one that would have condemned “the violence in Chicago that happens every weekend.”

Democrat Richard Elias called Christy’s comments a “smoke screen.”

“I deplore the violence in Chicago. I’ll be the first one to say it,” he said. “We have got to do something to make a difference.”

Former Tucson Councilwoman Molly McKasson, one of the leaders of the Citizens for a Safer Pima County, said during the call to the audience portion of Tuesday’s meeting that the supervisors’ resolution is just “triage.”

“This is an epidemic. An epidemic that needs a cure,” said McKasson, who left the council in 1997. “Passing this resolution is triage. … We need a cure and then we need healing.”