The wait continues: Tucson stop of "Hamilton" pushed back to 2021

“Hamilton” won’t be in Tucson this December, after all.
The musical has been rescheduled to Nov. 17-Dec. 5, 2021, Broadway in Tucson announced.
Another award-winner, “Hadestown,” has been moved to April 12-17, 2022.
The coronavirus has shut down shows on Broadway and across the country, and while most musicals from Broadway in Tucson’s 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons have new dates, no shows are off the books.
“We’re thrilled we haven’t canceled anything but rather rescheduled at a time when we can all come to the theater safely,” says Mario Di Vetta, Broadway in Tucson’s executive director.
Some of the shows with new dates fall into the 2021-22 season time frame, but will still be considered part of the upcoming season. Two shows, “Jersey Boys” and “Come From Away,” are from the season that was cut short earlier this year.
It all means that the next two years will be bursting with theater.
“There will be an abundance of Broadway theatrical shows in Tucson,” says Di Vetta. Among them: “Lion King,” slated for the 2021-22 season. That full season has not been announced yet, but it is likely some of the productions will be in the fall of 2021.
Already-purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. If patrons can’t make the new dates, refunds will be issued.
“If for any reason these dates don’t work, just email us,” says Di Vetta. “We will process a refund.”
Here’s Broadway in Tucson’s revamped 2021-22 schedule:
- “Jersey Boys,” Jan. 22-24, 2021
- “My Fair Lady,” Feb. 2-7, 2021
- “Tootsie,” May 4-8, 2021
- “Pretty Woman,” May 25-30, 2021
- “The Band’s Visit,” June 1-6, 2021
- “Come From Away,” June 22-27, 2021
- “Hamilton,” Nov. 17-Dec. 5, 2021
- “Hadestown,” April 12-17, 2022
For more information on Broadway in Tucson and the new schedule, visit broadwayintucson.com or email info@broadwayintucson.com
