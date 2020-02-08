Towering task awaits conservators at San Xavier Mission

The old stuff will be replaced with new coats of traditional lime-washed plaster mixed with cactus juice, which allows the walls to breathe and release moisture.

Fickle funding has delayed tower work

Funding issues have delayed the roughly $3 million project for years, but a grant from the National Fund for Sacred Places will help finally get the work off the ground.

Patronato San Xavier was one of 13 congregations and nonprofits nationwide, and the first in Arizona, selected by the fund in 2018. The grant requires a two-to-one match, so Patronato will have to raise $500,000 of its own to get the full $250,000.

“We’re confident that we’ll be able to reach that matching amount” and then some, Green said. “This has been a project that we’ve been trying to create capacity for, and several sources of funding have vanished before our eyes.”

The west tower was covered in scaffolding from about 2003 until 2008 while its plaster was replaced. The plan at the time was to start work on the east tower as soon as the west tower was finished, using historic preservation funding from the state. Then the Great Recession hit, and the state swept that money back into its general fund, forcing a delay in the project.