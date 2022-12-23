Tucson City Council approves boundary changes for four wards

More than 11,000 Tucsonans will live in different local voting districts for next year's municipal election.

The City Council has redrawn some of the boundary lines for Wards 1, 4, 5 and 6 in response to population growth to give all six wards a more equal number of residents.

Ward 4 residents south of Interstate 10 between South Houghton and South Wilmot roads will become part of Ward 5, which covers much of Tucson's south side east of I-10 and south of where I-10 meets Interstate 19.

Part of Ward 6 south of West Congress Street between I-10 and South 6th Avenue will join Ward 1, which covers most of the city west of I-10.

A portion of Ward 5 south of I-10 and north of West Irvington Road between South 12th and South 4th avenues also will join Ward 1 on the west side.

City officials expect more boundary changes to be needed in two years when another round of redistricting is due to take place. City Hall typically sends written notice to residents affected by such changes.

A staff report to the city council said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled voting districts should be roughly equal in population with no more than a 10% variance.

Tucson voters will choose a mayor and three council members for Wards 1, 2 and 4 in the 2023 municipal election.