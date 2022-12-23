 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson City Council approves boundary changes for four wards

Tucson City Hall

An advisory board is proposing new boundaries for Tucson’s six city council wards and is seeking public input before making final recommendations. The Redistricting Advisory Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the proposals for Thursday Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the mayor and council chambers at City Hall, 255 W. Alameda St.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

More than 11,000 Tucsonans will live in different local voting districts for next year's municipal election.

The City Council has redrawn some of the boundary lines for Wards 1, 4, 5 and 6 in response to population growth to give all six wards a more equal number of residents.

A map of the changes is available online tucne.ws/1m8g.

  • Ward 4 residents south of Interstate 10 between South Houghton and South Wilmot roads will become part of Ward 5, which covers much of Tucson's south side east of I-10 and south of where I-10 meets Interstate 19.
  • Part of Ward 6 south of West Congress Street between I-10 and South 6th Avenue will join Ward 1, which covers most of the city west of I-10.
  • A portion of Ward 5 south of I-10 and north of West Irvington Road between South 12th and South 4th avenues also will join Ward 1 on the west side.

City officials expect more boundary changes to be needed in two years when another round of redistricting is due to take place. City Hall typically sends written notice to residents affected by such changes.

A staff report to the city council said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled voting districts should be roughly equal in population with no more than a 10% variance.

Tucson voters will choose a mayor and three council members for Wards 1, 2 and 4 in the 2023 municipal election.

Downtown Tucson has changed over the years with the construction of apartment buildings and hotels. Take a flight over the area. Drone video by: Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Reporter

Carol Ann has been with the Star since 1999, but has been an investigative reporter for more than 30 years. She's won numerous awards in the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, she was a war correspondent in Iraq and was a Knight-Wallace Fellow in Michigan in 2008.

