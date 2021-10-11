Tucson Classics Car Show benefits JTED

To celebrate 100 years of service above self, the Rotary Club of Tucson just keeps serving.
Rotarians from Arizona’s oldest clubs fuel their service through one of Southern Arizona’s largest car shows: Tucson Classics Car Show.
The fall tradition returns to the Gregory School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 after a 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19.
“This is our 15th year of the Tucson Classics Car Show and every year we try to perfect it a bit more. We hope to have a fabulous day with more than 400 fantastic cars and hope to raise at least $250,000 to benefit Pima JTED, our centennial beneficiary,” said Joni Condit, chair of the event.
A school district that partners with local public, private and charter schools to provide tuition-free career and technical education, Pima JTED serves about 20,000 students annually across 48 locations. The program boasts a 98 percent graduation rate.
Rotary funds will be gifted to the Innovative Learning Center located at 3300 S. Park Ave. in The Bridges development. The 50,000-square-foot center serves high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who have not earned a diploma or GED and are under the age of 22.
The campus offers day and night classes, providing industry-recognized certifications and dual college credit in Air Transportation/FAA Drone Operation, Culinary Arts, CyberSecurity/Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation, Engineering/Aerospace & Mining Technology, 3-D Animation and Virtual Reality Game Design and Graphic Design. Other certifications include a variety of health care profession programs.
“Pima JTED provides special technical training that many businesses rely on. These students have the ability get jobs when they finish and many go on to college, but they are able to work while they do that. It keeps our youth here and fills jobs that our community desperately needs filled,” said Condit.
Pima JTED is ecstatic that the Rotary Club of Tucson recognizes the value of partnerships between private industry, education and the community, according to Greg D’Anna, director of public relations for Pima JTED.
“Certifications are the new currency vs. traditional diplomas. Employers want to know that students have the certification to perform skills they need for particular jobs. We call JTED ‘Economic Development 101’ since we prepare students to enter the skilled workforce upon graduation from high school. These students pay more in taxes and contribute to the economy and they do that without being burdened with college debt,” Greg D’Anna said.
