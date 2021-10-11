 Skip to main content
Tucson Classics Car Show benefits JTED

The 15th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show to benefit Pima JTED will feature 400-plus classics, foreign and vintage vehicles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at The Gregory School; admission includes entry into a raffle with a Grand Prize of a 2021 Corvette Stingray (pictured from left to right with Rotarians Jim Lubinski, Joni Condit, Jennifer Hoffman and Mark Irvin) or $50,000 cash.

 Photo courtesy of the Rotary Club of Tucson

To celebrate 100 years of service above self, the Rotary Club of Tucson just keeps serving.

Rotarians from Arizona’s oldest clubs fuel their service through one of Southern Arizona’s largest car shows: Tucson Classics Car Show.

The fall tradition returns to the Gregory School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 after a 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19.

“This is our 15th year of the Tucson Classics Car Show and every year we try to perfect it a bit more. We hope to have a fabulous day with more than 400 fantastic cars and hope to raise at least $250,000 to benefit Pima JTED, our centennial beneficiary,” said Joni Condit, chair of the event.

A school district that partners with local public, private and charter schools to provide tuition-free career and technical education, Pima JTED serves about 20,000 students annually across 48 locations. The program boasts a 98 percent graduation rate.

Rotary funds will be gifted to the Innovative Learning Center located at 3300 S. Park Ave. in The Bridges development. The 50,000-square-foot center serves high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who have not earned a diploma or GED and are under the age of 22.

The campus offers day and night classes, providing industry-recognized certifications and dual college credit in Air Transportation/FAA Drone Operation, Culinary Arts, CyberSecurity/Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation, Engineering/Aerospace & Mining Technology, 3-D Animation and Virtual Reality Game Design and Graphic Design. Other certifications include a variety of health care profession programs.

“Pima JTED provides special technical training that many businesses rely on. These students have the ability get jobs when they finish and many go on to college, but they are able to work while they do that. It keeps our youth here and fills jobs that our community desperately needs filled,” said Condit.

Pima JTED is ecstatic that the Rotary Club of Tucson recognizes the value of partnerships between private industry, education and the community, according to Greg D’Anna, director of public relations for Pima JTED.

“Certifications are the new currency vs. traditional diplomas. Employers want to know that students have the certification to perform skills they need for particular jobs. We call JTED ‘Economic Development 101’ since we prepare students to enter the skilled workforce upon graduation from high school. These students pay more in taxes and contribute to the economy and they do that without being burdened with college debt,” Greg D’Anna said.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

If you go

The 15th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show to benefit Pima Joint Technical Education District (JTED)

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16

Where: The Gregory School Campus, 3231 N. Craycroft Road

Cost: $10 admission for adults; free for those under 18 when accompanied by an adult

$50 per adult for the VIP Classics Club (minors under age 13 are free when accompanied by an adult) which includes a VIP parking pass and admission to an air-cooled VIP tent with a bar and a catered lunch.

Parking: $7 on-site at The Gregory School; free parking with an air-conditioned shuttle is available in parking lots north of Tucson Medical Center accessible from Glenn Street.

Admission includes entry to the show, which features entertainment, vendors and more than 400 classics and future classics, vintage vehicles, “Muscle “cars, street rods, and modified and stock trucks. Also featured is a “Special Display” of Corvettes from 1954 to present and four cars from the Franklin Auto Museum, including a 1924 Packard 143 Touring which was owned by Mrs. Isabella Greenway and used at the Arizona Inn in the 1930s and 40s. 

Admission also includes a ticket for the raffle of a 2021 Corvette Stingray or $50,000 cash and six other prizes. Winner must be 18 or older and you need not be present to win. Title sponsor of the show is WeBuyHouses.com. For more information or to buy a ticket, visit the website at www.rotarytccs.com or call 440-4503.

