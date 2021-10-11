Tucson Classics Car Show benefits JTED

To celebrate 100 years of service above self, the Rotary Club of Tucson just keeps serving.

Rotarians from Arizona’s oldest clubs fuel their service through one of Southern Arizona’s largest car shows: Tucson Classics Car Show.

The fall tradition returns to the Gregory School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 after a 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19.

“This is our 15th year of the Tucson Classics Car Show and every year we try to perfect it a bit more. We hope to have a fabulous day with more than 400 fantastic cars and hope to raise at least $250,000 to benefit Pima JTED, our centennial beneficiary,” said Joni Condit, chair of the event.

A school district that partners with local public, private and charter schools to provide tuition-free career and technical education, Pima JTED serves about 20,000 students annually across 48 locations. The program boasts a 98 percent graduation rate.

Rotary funds will be gifted to the Innovative Learning Center located at 3300 S. Park Ave. in The Bridges development. The 50,000-square-foot center serves high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who have not earned a diploma or GED and are under the age of 22.