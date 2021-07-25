Tucson monsoon season is wettest on record through July 25

The monsoon season has slowly helped Southern Arizona recover from ongoing drought issues, improving Tucson's drought conditions by one category.

According to the National Weather Service, Tucson has gone from a D4-exceptional drought to a D3-extreme drought.

With a surge in storms this past weekend, the NWS said it expected drought conditions to improve over the next several weeks with help from the monsoon activity.

“We are not out of this yet, but it is definitely helping,” the NWS said.

So far this monsoon season, the Tucson International Airport has seen a total of 5.88 inches of rain, the NWS said. This month's storms have made this the wettest monsoon through July 25.

The July rainfall — 5.71 inches — makes this the fourth-wettest July and the sixth-wettest month on record. An average July during Tucson's monsoon season receives 1.79 inches of rain, the NWS said.

Throughout the past week, the Catalina Foothills area has had 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, the NWS said. Within the past 30 days, the Foothills area has seen 6 to 7 inches of rain.