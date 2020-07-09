Tucson police release details of second in-custody death this year

“If you can complain, you can breathe,” one officer tells Alvarado after he’s been restrained.

“He’s been in the downward position for a while,” one officer can be heard saying about 10 minutes into the video, after the struggling by Alvarado has slowed. “We need to get him on his side as soon as possible.”

Officers asked for a medical evaluation, and Alvarado was cleared to be taken to jail.

Medical staff had just left when officers noticed Alvarado was not responsive.

Medics returned, and Alvarado was taken to a hospital, where he died.

3 TPD officers resign

Alvarado’s complaints about being unable to breathe are similar to those made by Ingram-Lopez in a video released by police last month.

Ingram-Lopez died after being restrained by police officers after his grandmother called 911 and reported he was behaving erratically and running around the house naked. The body camera footage showed officers approach the home and follow Ingram-Lopez into a dark, closed garage where he was eventually handcuffed and placed face down after a struggle.