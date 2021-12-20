Tucson seeks to fix one of its most dangerous roads, unclear if it will happen

Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy echoed those concerns along with Arizona Department of Transportation representative Gen. Ted Maxwell, who said some voters would perceive the change as the RTA failing to deliver what it had promised.

Maxwell also spoke about increased traffic flow on First Avenue still being a potential issue without the extra lanes and suggested rolling the project into the next RTA. It would allow Tucson to use the existing First Avenue funds for other projects and have a “do-over” during the new program, when other funds could be available to complete the full six-lane expansion.

Board members said the First Avenue project could begin construction on the same date regardless of whether it’s pushed to RTA Next, but it’s a gamble for the city.

Tucson has called the RTA’s voting structure unfair, taken issue with the funding shortfalls and vowed to withdraw by Feb. 1 if those complaints aren’t addressed — and they haven't been. Maxwell’s proposal could make the First Avenue project dependent on the city’s continued participation in the program.