UA's asteroid-sampling mission prepares for final dress rehearsal in space

The University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx team will conduct a final test run on Tuesday for its asteroid sampling mission this fall, but they will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out whether the spacecraft worked as designed from almost 179 million miles away.

Tuesday's second and final test will bring the unmanned craft to within 131 feet of the asteroid with a complicated series of pre-programmed navigational burns over four hours.

Throughout the practice run, only the spacecraft's low-gain antenna will be pointed at Earth, transmitting data at a rate roughly 28 times slower than a typical cell phone text message, so the team will be able to monitor OSIRIS-REx's vital signs but not much else. The images and science data from the test run won't be downlinked using the spacecraft's high-gain antenna until the operation is complete.

"Many important systems will be exercised during this rehearsal – from communications, spacecraft thrusters and, most importantly, the onboard Natural Feature Tracking guidance system and hazard detection," said OSIRIS-REx Principal Investigator Dante Lauretta, a professor in the U of A's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. "Once we complete this milestone, we will move forward with confidence to the sample collection event that lies ahead."