Some parts of Tucson got a good soaking with a complete rainbow as the grand finale. The National Weather Service in Tucson was reporting about .19 inch of rain as of 7:15pm Tuesday.
The forecast calls for a decreasing chance of precipitation through about 11am Wednesday. Then sunny skies return along with hot weather and the possibility of 2021's first 100-degree day this Saturday.
Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com
Rick Wiley
Photo editor
Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. From 1988-94 he was a photographer at the Tucson Citizen. He is a graduate of ASU (yes, that ASU).