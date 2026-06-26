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Tucson is expected to dry out over the weekend.

Powerful but isolated storms Thursday afternoon hit parts of midtown, toppling trees and knocking out power.

A red flag warning is in effect from Saturday morning to 8 p.m., the weather service said. That means dry and windy conditions raise the chance of wildfires in the area.

Tucson is expected to be sunny all weekend with a high of 105 degrees on Saturday and 103 on Sunday, the forecast shows.

Monday’s high is expected to be 101.

Photos: Monsoon 2026