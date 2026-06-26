Tucson is expected to dry out over the weekend. Powerful but isolated storms Thursday afternoon hit parts of midtown, toppling trees and knocking out power.
A lightning bolt and a downburst of heavy rain hits in the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalinas Foothills, part of several monsoon cells that hit sporadically across the Tucson region Thursday afternoon.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
A red flag warning is in effect from Saturday morning to 8 p.m., the weather service said. That means dry and windy conditions raise the chance of wildfires in the area. Tucson is expected to be sunny all weekend with a high of 105 degrees on Saturday and 103 on Sunday, the forecast shows. Monday’s high is expected to be 101.
Photos: Monsoon 2026
A lighting bolt and a downburst of heavy rain hits in the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalinas Foothills, part of several monsoon cells that hit sporadically around the valley, Tucson, Ariz., June 25, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Maximiliano Fimbres uses a chainsaw to cut through the trunk of a fallen tree at Michigan Street and S. Park Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. on June 18, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Power lines lay across S. Park Ave near Irvington Road in Tucson, Ariz. on June 18, 2026. A monsoon storm on Wednesday night brought heavy rains and wind to the south area of Tucson.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A worker looks back at the downed power lines laying across S. Park Ave near Irvington Road in Tucson, Ariz. on June 18, 2026. A monsoon storm on Wednesday night brought heavy rains and wind to the south area of Tucson.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Crews work on fixing multiple fallen power lines near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Multiple fallen power lines hang near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Crews work on fixing multiple fallen power lines near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Crews work on fixing multiple fallen power lines near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Crews work on fixing multiple fallen power lines near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian dashes through the monsoon rain pelting down on the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Congress Street, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026. A line of storms moved slowly over the valley dropping rain, at times heavy, some wind and a few lightning bolts.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Pedestrians team up to share rare umbrellas as heavy rain washes through downtown Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian rides his bike through rain showers, East University Boulevard, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian uses two hands to control her umbrella during a monsoon storm whipping wind and rain through Sixth Avenue in downtown Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A large rainbow forms after storm showers hit Tucson, North Oracle Road, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian takes shelter in a building’s overhang, hiding from the rain while waiting for the crossing light to change at Scott Avenue and Congress Street, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A pair of pedestrians brave the heavy rain, strolling along Scott Avenue under the mural on the wall of Cobra Arcade Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Heavy monsoon rain pounds down on the foot and vehicle traffic at Scott Avenue and Congress Street, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A woman walks along N. Stone Ave as her reflection is seen in a puddle of water after an early morning monsoon storm in Tucson, Ariz. on June 15, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
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