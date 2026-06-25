Arizona is starting to trade its dry, blazing days for a wetter summer as towering clouds build across the horizon and scattered rain showers begin to sprinkle the desert.
With monsoon season settling in, residents can expect dramatic skies, bursts of thunder, gusty winds and much-needed rainfall that brings relief from the intense heat. But the changing weather doesn't just affect people; it also signals a busy time for some of Arizona's most famous summer insects: cicadas.
As humidity rises and the first monsoon storms approach, cicadas become more active and noticeable. These native Arizona insects spend years underground before emerging during the warm summer months. Male cicadas fill neighborhoods, parks and desert landscapes with their unmistakable buzzing calls as they search for mates.
Many people believe cicadas can predict rain, but they are actually responding to changes in temperature, humidity and air pressure that often occur before a storm arrives.
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Here’s everything to know about cicadas during monsoon season.
What bugs are in the monsoon season?
During Arizona’s monsoon season, typically June through September, increased moisture and warmer nighttime conditions lead to a surge in insect activity, including mosquitoes, termites, beetles, ants and cicadas.
Monsoon rains can trigger increased cicada activity by improving soil moisture and plant health, which supports the nymphs living underground and the adults feeding on plant fluids. Although cicadas can be noisy, they do not bite, sting or pose a significant threat to people, making them one of the more harmless and iconic insects associated with Arizona’s monsoon season.
Does the rain affect cicadas?
Yes, rain can significantly affect cicadas, especially in Arizona. Monsoon rains soften and moisten the soil, making it easier for cicada nymphs that have spent years underground to tunnel to the surface and emerge as adults.
Increased moisture also improves the health of trees and shrubs, providing more sap for adult cicadas to feed on and creating favorable conditions for reproduction. After a good rain, you may notice more cicada activity and louder calling because adults are more active when conditions are warm and humid. However, extremely heavy rain can temporarily reduce their calling activity, as cicadas are less likely to fly or sing during downpours and may seek shelter until the weather improves.
Do cicadas know when it's going to rain?
Not in the way humans "know" rain is coming, but cicadas can detect environmental changes that often occur before a storm. They are sensitive to changes in humidity, air pressure, temperature and wind. This sensitivity can make it seem as though cicadas are predicting rain.
In Arizona, people sometimes notice cicadas becoming especially loud before a monsoon storm. Scientists think these cues help cicadas time important activities such as feeding, mating and emergence, increasing their chances of survival in a desert environment.
How often do cicadas come out in Arizona?
In Arizona, most cicadas come out every year, not on the famous 13- or 17-year cycles seen in parts of the eastern United States. Arizona has more than 40 species of cicadas, and many are called "annual cicadas" because some adults emerge each summer. Individual cicadas may still spend several years underground as nymphs, but the population is staggered so that a portion emerges every year.
Their emergence usually begins in late spring and peaks during the hottest months of June, July, and August.
Why do cicadas make noise?
Male cicadas make noise primarily to attract females for mating. They produce their loud buzzing, clicking or whirring sounds using specialized structures called tymbals, located on the sides of their abdomen. These ribbed membranes rapidly flex in and out, creating vibrations that are amplified by hollow air chambers inside the cicada's body, much like a natural speaker.
Each species has its own distinctive song, which helps females identify males of the same species. The calls can also serve other purposes, such as establishing territory among males or signaling that an area is occupied.
Are cicadas native to Arizona?
Yes, cicadas are native to Arizona. In fact, Arizona has one of the greatest diversities of cicada species in North America, with dozens of species adapted to environments ranging from the low Sonoran Desert to mountain forests. Some species are found only in the Southwest and are closely tied to native plants such as mesquite, palo verde, juniper or oak trees.
Does Phoenix get cicadas?
Yes, Phoenix has cicadas. The hot, dry climate provides an ideal environment for them. Particularly in June and July, male cicadas are known for their loud buzzing sound, which they produce to attract mates.
How long will cicadas live?
A cicada's lifespan depends on whether you're talking about its time underground or as an adult. Most Arizona cicadas spend 2 to 5 years underground, though some species may take longer. Once they emerge, molt into adults, and develop wings, they usually live only 2 to 6 weeks. Their main goals are to mate and, for females, lay eggs.
What to do if you see a cicada?
If you see a cicada, the best thing to do is simply observe and enjoy it from a respectful distance. Cicadas are harmless to people; they do not bite, sting or spread diseases.