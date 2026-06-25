Does the rain affect cicadas?

Yes, rain can significantly affect cicadas, especially in Arizona. Monsoon rains soften and moisten the soil, making it easier for cicada nymphs that have spent years underground to tunnel to the surface and emerge as adults.

Increased moisture also improves the health of trees and shrubs, providing more sap for adult cicadas to feed on and creating favorable conditions for reproduction. After a good rain, you may notice more cicada activity and louder calling because adults are more active when conditions are warm and humid. However, extremely heavy rain can temporarily reduce their calling activity, as cicadas are less likely to fly or sing during downpours and may seek shelter until the weather improves.

Do cicadas know when it's going to rain?

Not in the way humans "know" rain is coming, but cicadas can detect environmental changes that often occur before a storm. They are sensitive to changes in humidity, air pressure, temperature and wind. This sensitivity can make it seem as though cicadas are predicting rain.

In Arizona, people sometimes notice cicadas becoming especially loud before a monsoon storm. Scientists think these cues help cicadas time important activities such as feeding, mating and emergence, increasing their chances of survival in a desert environment.

How often do cicadas come out in Arizona?