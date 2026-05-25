Still, so nascent is the idea behind the technology that its climate and wildfire benefits remain to be seen. Plus, uncertainty surrounds whether the project’s funding mechanism, which is through the carbon market, is sustainable in the long term.

To answer all these questions in one swoop, Project Ponderosa in the Coconino National Forest will be Graphyte’s first trial by fire.

Currently, the company is awaiting permits from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and looking for a suitable location to park its machinery. Intake of wood fiber from Arizona’s forests is expected to commence in early 2027.

What do you do with leftover forest debris?

The work of mitigating fire risk in forests presents a major problem: Pruning forests produces too much biomass with no place to put it.

It's a major bottleneck in the much-needed effort to restore the West’s overgrown forests in the age of drought and megafire. Commercial logging churns out marketable timber, but thinning operations target younger trees and leave the mature ones intact, so they result in skinnier wood with little value and few uses.

The go-to disposal method is to burn slash piles on site. But the practice generates air and water pollution, disrupts forest ecology and comes with the risk of triggering new fires. Such was the case for the 2022 Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico, which merged with another inferno to become the largest in state history. The wildfire started from an improperly extinguished pile burn that smoldered under the snow all through winter.