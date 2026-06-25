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Matteo Bocelli's concert at Fox Tucson Theatre is one of three classical concerts coming to Tucson, including a concert at The Treasury 1929 d…
"The Adams Family" musical features Saguaro City Music Theatre's biggest cast yet, with 63 kids performing alongside 13 professional adult actors,
Thousands of customers lined up before dawn for the grand opening of Arizona’s first Buc-ee’s travel center in Goodyear. Fans traveled from mu…
For Star subscribers: Two Elgin wineries are pairing food with their wine in hopes of boosting sales that have yet to recover from the post-pa…
For Star subscribers: You might not know Pavle Milić, but his years of championing Arizona winemakers put the state's wines on the map.
Grocery giant Kroger plans to put Tucson Foods' new Sonoran breakfast wraps in area Fry's stores. Could be the first step toward national dist…
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