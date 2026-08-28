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Tucson is set for a weekend of daily triple digit heat followed by possible storms in the evenings, the weather service says.

A strong monsoon storm tore across parts of the city Thursday night. It caused damage around the downtown area, including the toppling of trees.

Storm chances Saturday are about 30 percent following a hot day, with a high temperature expected to be about 104 degrees, the National Weather Service in Tucson forecasts.

Sunday the high temperature will be about 100 degrees.

Sunday's chance of rain: 70 percent.

By Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 97 degrees along with a 50 percent chance of showers, the forecast shows.