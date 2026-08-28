Tucson is set for a weekend of daily triple digit heat followed by possible storms in the evenings, the weather service says.
A strong monsoon storm tore across parts of the city Thursday night. It caused damage around the downtown area, including the toppling of trees.
Crews clean up downed trees Friday at Armory Park the morning after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through across Tucson. Strong winds blew over a tree near the recently completed dog park entrance that toppled new fencing and land on several parked cars.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Storm chances Saturday are about 30 percent following a hot day, with a high temperature expected to be about 104 degrees, the National Weather Service in Tucson forecasts.
Sunday the high temperature will be about 100 degrees.
A worker cuts branches from a toppled tree Friday morning at Armory Park. The downtown area was hit hard Thursday night by a powerful monsoon storm.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Sunday's chance of rain: 70 percent.
By Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 97 degrees along with a 50 percent chance of showers, the forecast shows.
A crew spent Friday morning clearing branches from a tree at downtown's Armory Park felled by a strong storm Thursday night.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!