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An education nonprofit received a full contract renewal from the county despite weeks of scrutiny on its CEO after a tense run for state office.

The Pima County Supervisors approved $122,000 in county funds to the Southern Arizona Education Council in a 4-1 vote Tuesday alongside new accountability measures.

The nonprofit, formerly known as the Metropolitan Education Council, mainly offers financial aid assistance and career guidance, peer coaching, and civic engagement opportunities for youth. Its governing board consists of education leaders from the University of Arizona, Pima Community College, elected officials, and community members.

Next year’s funding will be contingent on regular reports to the board and proof that the organization is doing what it’s supposed to, said Jan Lesher, the county administrator.

“At the end of the month or the quarter, whatever we've determined, if everything has come in as it is required, then payment is sent,” she said.

According to contract amendments laid out by Board Chair Jen Allen, at least 4,000 students will need to receive college or career support, and at least 2,500 of them will need to complete college applications, scholarships, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The organization will also have to host at least three events reaching 3,200 students in the next year, and show that its application numbers are increasing.

Supervisor Rex Scott requested the contract renewal be continued until the organization provided the board a detailed report on its spending, meeting frequency, and membership, he wrote in an email to Lesher in June.