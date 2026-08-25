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County officials say their plan to tackle systemic public safety issues is working with new data from the program’s eight-month mark.

Supervisor Andrés Cano spoke to reporters and county staff Monday outside of the Pima County Adult Detention Center to talk about progress on the One Pima Initiative, a two-year public safety program focused on housing, addiction, and cleaning up public spaces.

“We've provided 3,000 families with rental and utility assistance, rapid rehousing, and life-saving support that has helped people keep people in their homes instead of living on the streets,” Cano said.

Eight months in, the county says the biggest investments have been made in housing and utility assistance and cleanup of the Chuck Huckleberry Loop since the program was launched in November 2025.

Over 300 tons of waste were cleared from the Loop in the first six months of 2026, and constituent complaints about encampments and waste have decreased, County Administrator Jan Lesher wrote in a news release.

Cano introduced the plan in the weeks following the fatal stabbing of Enrique Mercado during a community bike ride on the Loop section near East Wetmore Rd. in September 2025.

Mercado’s death sparked renewed focus on both the city and county’s efforts to improve public safety, especially on the Loop. Within weeks of One Pima, the City of Tucson launched its Safe City Initiative, a similar program that also tackles homelessness, substance abuse, and quality-of-life issues.