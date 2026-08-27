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Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani and Democratic challenger JoAnna Mendoza will participate in a live debate next month, Arizona Clean Elections reports.

The Sept. 10 debate will start at 6 p.m. and be live-streamed at the AZ Clean Elections YouTube channel as well as Tucson.com.

Arizona’s Congressional District 6 was ranked a toss-up by the Cook Political Report and is one of a handful of districts Democrats have identified to try to flip the House of Representatives in the November midterms.

Voter registration in the district leans slightly Republican, but both Democrats and Independents each make up roughly a third of registered voters.

Mendoza’s campaign has raised about $1.1 million more than Ciscomani’s, according to Federal Election Commission data.

The Clean Elections Commission does not release debate topics or questions ahead of time, but some questions will be submitted by voters.

Ciscomani’s attack ads have hit identity politics issues, including one of Mendoza’s previous comments during a 2020 Arizona State Senate debate, where she called a bill that would have prohibited transgender women and girls from participating on women’s sports teams “toxic.”

Other ads emphasize his immigrant background and his support of Trump Administration’s No Tax on Tips.

Meanwhile, Mendoza’s ads criticize Ciscomani’s consistent support of the Trump Administration’s cuts to Medicaid and Medicare and what the campaign calls tax cuts for billionaires.