A woman died after suffering gunshot wounds in an incident on Interstate 19 in Green Valley Saturday night, officials said.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to reports of shots being fired between two vehicles on northbound I-19 after 5 p.m. Saturday. Three victims were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Marilynn Patricia Pacheco, 25, was pronounced dead at Banner University Medical Center Saturday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release. A 3-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man, the girl's father, were treated for gunshot wounds and released from the hospital. The man was driving the vehicle, DPS said.
Mateo Dina Zavala, 21, was booked into the Pima County Sheriff's Office and faces charges of first-degree homicide, endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting.
Pacheco and Zavala knew each other, DPS said.
I-19 closed in both directions after the incident and reopened after 4 a.m.