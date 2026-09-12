Prefer us on Google Learn More

President Donald Trump called on the Smithsonian Institution to honor George Washington at its National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., rather than engage in "ideological activism," in new Truth Social posts.

"Immediately design and display a five-year exhibition worthy of the Life, Sacrifice, and Contributions of George Washington," Trump said in a new Truth Social post. He later added, "This is how we should begin to honor George Washington in the lead-up to his 300th birthday in 2032."

Trump asked for "a five-year exhibition at the National Museum of American History, beginning now, and continuing through February 22, 2032, the 300th anniversary of Washington’s birth," in a separate post shortly after. He also said that he wants the organization "to erect a 30-foot 'Colossus statue' of the Father of Our Country outside the Museum."

"Replace a sculpture that says nothing about America with the man who, more than anyone else, says everything about America," Trump said, explaining that the tall Washington statue should replace the current abstract stainless steel "Infinity" statue that currently stands outside the American History museum.

Just this week, on Sept. 8, Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III announced his resignation from his post at the organization, after months of the Trump administration attacking the national museums.

The president also said that an 11-foot statue of Washington which stood at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix race should be added to the museum's Flag Hall, a central hub of the museum where events are hosted. Trump said he wants it to be dedicated this week, on Sept. 17, which marks Constitution Day, the anniversary of the signing of the document.