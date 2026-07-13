But after Trump won the election, Graham steadily moved into the president's orbit. He served as an emissary to skeptical Republicans, an advocate during impeachment battles and a trusted adviser on matters of foreign affairs and national security.

At the time, Graham framed the shift as an acceptance of political reality.

"I want him to win. I want him to be successful," Graham said in a 2018 interview with CNN. "He beat me. The election is over."

After the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, Graham grew cold again toward Trump, at least for a little while. Speaking to reporters after the attack, Graham declared that he had had "enough."

"Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way," Graham said. "All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough."

That, of course, was not the end.

As Trump reasserted his dominance over the Republican Party and returned to the White House last year, Graham again became one of the president's most reliable allies, helping Trump execute some of his biggest campaign promises.

Graham played a pivotal role in passing Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” that, among other things, increased spending on defense and immigration enforcement. He then became one of Washington’s most outspoken backers of the Iran war, which has become increasingly unpopular among the American public and in the halls of Congress.

In an interview with NBC News in February, Graham described himself as Trump’s “north star.”