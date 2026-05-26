Cars.com data showed inventory of the Silverado light-duty pickups is down 15% in April compared with the year-ago period. But Sierra inventory is up 23%. For the heavy-duty variants, inventory was down 22% for the Silverado and 10% for the Sierra.

Bragman said his data shows the Ford F-150 inventory is down 31% in April compared with the year-ago period, but it still holds the highest inventory share in the category, "though its lead has narrowed significantly." Ford's Super Duty inventory declined 12% year-over-year in April.

A dealer's dread

At Village Ford in Dearborn, owner Jim Seavitt said if a consumer wants an F-Series truck, they should get it now because stock is far below what it should be, and new ones are dribbling out of the factory.

Village Ford has 55 pickups in stock, and given how many Seavitt said he typically sells each month, he should have 100 in stock.

"It’s low all over Detroit and I imagine it is low across the nation, too," Seavitt said. "I sell 35 to 40 F-Series a month. But I can only get five or six wholesale (from the factory). The trucks from the plant are very slow in coming in because aluminum is not only used in the F-Series, but in a lot of other products. This puts us way behind the ball."

Seavitt has many customers with leases expiring in the next month or two, and he has inventory worries across his entire lineup, not just the popular F-Series. He worries about losing customers to competitors, given the tight inventory.