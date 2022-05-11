Arizona's executes first prisoner since 2014

By Paul Davenport
and Jacques Billeaud
The Associated Press
FLORENCE — An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 was put to death Wednesday after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state’s use of the death penalty brought on by an execution that critics say was botched — and the difficulty state officials faced in sourcing lethal injection drugs.
Clarence Dixon, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin, making him the sixth person to be executed in the U.S. in 2022. Dixon’s death was announced late Wednesday morning by Frank Strada, a deputy director with Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
Dixon's death appeared to go smoothly, said Troy Hayden, an anchor for the Fox10 TV news program who witnessed the execution.
“Once the drugs started flowing, he went to sleep almost immediately,” Hayden said.
After the drugs were injected, Dixon's mouth stayed open and his body did not move, Hayden and other witnesses said. The execution was declared completed about 10 minutes after he was injected.
Hayden said Dixon delivered his last words after the injection, saying: “Maybe I’ll see you on the other side, Deana. I don’t know you, and I don’t remember.
In the final weeks of Dixon's life, his lawyers tried to postpone the execution, but judges rejected the argument that he was not mentally fit to be executed and did not have a rational understanding of why the state wanted to execute him. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute delay of Dixon’s execution less than an hour before the execution began.
Dixon earlier
declined the option of being killed in Arizona's gas chamber that was refurbished in 2020 — a method that hasn’t been used in the U.S. in more than two decades.
Shortly before he was executed with pentobarbital, Strada said Dixon declared: “The Arizona Supreme Court should follow the laws. They denied my appeals and petitions to change the outcome of this trial. I do and will always proclaim innocence. Now, let’s do this (expletive)."
And as prison medical staff put an IV line in Dixon's thigh in preparation for the injection, he chided them, saying: “This is really funny — trying to be as thorough as possible while you are trying to kill me.”
Leslie James, Bowdoin’s older sister and a witness to the execution, told reporters after it was conducted that Deana Bowdoin had been poised to graduate from ASU and was planning a career in international marketing. James described her sister as a hard worker who loved to travel, spoke multiple languages and wrote poetry.
She characterized the execution as a relief but criticized how long it took to happen: “This process was way, way, way too long,” James said. He had been on death row since his 2008 conviction.
The last time Arizona executed a prisoner was in July 2014, when
Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said was botched. Wood snorted repeatedly and gasped more than 600 times before he died.
States including Arizona have struggled to buy execution drugs in recent years after U.S. and European pharmaceutical companies began blocking the use of their products in lethal injections.
Authorities have said Bowdoin, who was found dead in her apartment in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, had been raped, stabbed and strangled with a belt.
Dixon, who lived across the street from Bowdoin, had been charged with raping Bowdoin, but the rape charge was later dropped on statute-of-limitation grounds. He was convicted of murder in her killing.
In arguing that Dixon was mentally unfit, his lawyers said he erroneously believed he would be executed because police at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff wrongfully arrested him in another case — a 1985 attack on a 21-year-old student. His attorneys conceded he was lawfully arrested by Flagstaff police.
Dixon was sentenced to life in prison in that case for sexual assault and other convictions. DNA samples taken while he was in prison later linked him to Bowdoin’s killing, which had been unsolved.
Prosecutors said there was nothing about Dixon’s beliefs that prevented him from understanding the reason for the execution and pointed to court filings that Dixon himself made over the years.
Defense lawyers said Dixon was repeatedly diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, regularly experienced hallucinations over the past 30 years and was found “not guilty by reason of insanity” in a 1977 assault case in which the verdict was delivered by then-Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sandra Day O’Connor, nearly four years before her appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. Bowdoin was killed two days after that verdict, according to court records.
Arizona Death Row Inmates
Mug shots and crime stories about inmates on Arizona's death row. Crime information comes directly from the Arizona Department of Corrections website. Warning: graphic details.
Jose Acuna-Valenzuela
Jose Acuna-Valenzuela - information unavailable
Frank W. Anderson
Frank W. Anderson - Leta Kagen (39), Leta's 15-year-old son, Robert Delahunt, Roland Wear (50), and Bobby Poyson (21) lived in a remote area of Mohave County. On August 13, 1996, Frank Anderson (48) and Kimberly Lane (15) had been hitchhiking in the area, and Leta agreed to let Anderson and Lane spend the night. Anderson, Poyson, and Lane decided to kill Leta, Robert, and Roland, and steal Roland's truck and other property. Lane enticed Robert into a travel trailer on the property, where Anderson cut Robert's throat nearly from ear to ear with a bread knife. Anderson held the struggling boy down, and then assisted Poyson in driving the bread knife through Robert's ear, and out his mouth. Poyson finally ended Robert's struggling by crushing his skull with a rock. Three to four hours later, after eating dinner, Anderson and Poyson entered Leta's mobile home, and Poyson killed her by shooting her in her head with a rifle, as Anderson held a lantern for light. Roland awoke, and Poyson shot him in his mouth. Poyson then hit Roland with the rifle stock, and Anderson hit him with the lantern. Roland and Poyson struggled out into the yard, where Anderson gave Poyson a cinder block, which Poyson used to bludgeon Roland to death.
Wendi E. Andriano
Wendi E. Andriano - Wendi Andriano's husband became seriously ill and had to cease working. Allegedly resentful of her responsibilities, Wendi Andriano began frequenting bars and engaging in extramarital affairs. As her discontent increased, she hatched a scheme to kill her husband and profit from his death. She asked her friends if they would pose as her husband so that she could obtain a life insurance policy. She researched the effects of various poisons and how to obtain them discreetly. Andriano ordered poison and had it sent to a separate business. Although Andriano claimed that she was physically and psychologically abused by her husband, none of her friends ever observed any signs of abuse. Andriano began slipping sodium azide capsules to her husband. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2000, Andriano called 911 to report that her husband was having a heart attack, but when paramedics arrived, she turned them away. Several hours later, she again called 911 to report that she had stabbed and beaten him in self-defense. When paramedics arrived, they found Joe Andriano dead from repeated beatings and a stab wound to the neck. Weak from the poisoning and chemotherapy, he was unable to defend himself against Andriano, who struck him at least 20 times with a barstool before stabbing him in the neck.
www.azcorrections.gov
Michael Apelt
Michael Apelt - Michael Apelt and his brother, Rudi, came to Arizona from West Germany and began courting numerous women. Michael eventually met Cynthia Monkman and married her in October 1988. One month later, Michael applied for $400,000 in life insurance on Cynthia. The policies became effective on December 22, 1988. On the night of December 23, Michael and Rudi took Cynthia into the desert near Apache Junction and killed her by stabbing her numerous times in the chest and back and cutting her throat. Michael and Rudi returned to Mesa and, in the early morning hours of December 24, Michael called the police and reported that Cynthia had disappeared. A citizen found the body in the desert later that day. Rudi Apelt was tried separately and was convicted of first degree murder, and sentenced to death. In May 2009, a judge ruled Rudi was mentally retarded and changed his sentence to life with a possibility of parole after 25 years.
www.azcorrections.gov
Shad D. Armstrong
Shad D. Armstrong - In late August 1996, Shad Daniel Armstrong, his sister Farrah, and a friend burglarized a home in Texas. Over the next couple of years, Farrah's relationship with Armstrong deteriorated. In January 1998, Armstrong knew that Farrah was considering turning herself in for the 1996 burglary. At that time, Armstrong and another friend, Doogan, began to discuss how they would murder Farrah and her fiance. In early February, Armstrong and Doogan dug a grave on Doogan's property. Armstrong then lured Farrah to Doogan's residence, where he planned to shoot her with a shotgun, but he was unable to carry out the plan. On February 18, 1998, Armstrong and Doogan made a plan to lure both Farrah and Frank to Doogan's residence the next day to carry out the murders. In preparing for the murders on February 19, 1998, Armstrong and Doogan hung sheets on the walls to capture any blood splatter and gathered plastic bags to cover the victims' upper bodies after the shooting. Farrah and Frank arrived at Doogan's around dusk that day. The group congregated in the living room where Farrah, Frank, and Doogan sat down. Armstrong went down the hall to retrieve the shotgun. He returned with the gun in hand, pointed it at Frank and shot him in the midsection. Farrah screamed and started to get up, but Armstrong turned and shot her first in the midsection, and then in the head. Armstrong then turned back to Frank and shot him in the head. Armstrong and Doogan gathered the bodies, dumped them in the pre-dug grave, and covered them, after having stripped Farrah of her money and jewelry. Armstrong was on the run until he was finally arrested in January 1999. He was charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. His trial started January 24, 2000, and lasted 33 days, at which point he was convicted by a jury on all charges.
www.azcorrections.gov
Frank J. Atwood
Frank J. Atwood - Atwood had been convicted of lewd and lascivious acts and kidnapping an 8-year-old boy in California. In May 1984, he was paroled from the kidnapping sentence. Atwood came to Tucson in September 1984 in violation of his California parole. On September 17, 8-year-old Vicky Lynn Hoskinson was riding her bicycle home from mailing a letter. Atwood kidnapped the girl and killed her. He left her body in the desert and fled to Texas, where he was apprehended. Vicky's body was not found until April 1985.
www.azcorrections.gov
Patrick W. Bearup
Patrick W. Bearup - Patrick Bearup, 29, was convicted of killing Mark Mathes, 40. Mathes was beaten, shot and thrown off a cliff in the remote Crown King area north of Phoenix. Bearup, Sean Gaines, Jeremy Johnson and Jessica Nelson beat and shot Mathes in February 2002. Mathes and Nelson were living together at the time of the killing, and Nelson suspected Mathes of stealing money from her. She asked Gaines, Bearup and Johnson for help, and the four plotted to "take care of this matter." Johnson and Nelson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Gaines is awaiting trial.
www.azcorrections.gov
Trent C. Benson
Trent C. Benson - Accused of sexually assaulting four women and killing two in Mesa and Phoenix.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Steve A. Boggs
Steve A. Boggs - Steven Boggs and Christopher Hargrave formed a white supremacist organization called the Imperial Royal Guard. Hargrave met and began dating Gayle Driver, the daughter of the owners of a pawnshop. In April, 2002, Hargrave began working at a Jack-In-The-Box in the Mesa/Chandler area. On May 15, Hargrave was fired from the Jack-In-The-Box for stealing. Hargrave had been living in a trailer on the Drivers' property, and he was asked to leave when he was fired from his job. On May 19, 2002, Boggs and Hargrave went to rob the Jack-In-The-Box restaurant. Hargrave dressed in his work uniform and gained entrance to the restaurant under the guise that he had been called back to work. Once inside, Hargrave distracted two employees while Boggs went through the back door. Boggs and Hargrave then took the three employees into the cooler and shot them several times in the back. After stealing money from the registers and from each victim, Boggs and Hargrave left the store and went to a nearby bank to withdraw money using one of the victim's stolen credit cards. One of the victims managed to crawl to a nearby phone and call police, as well as alert a customer, who also phoned the police. Two days after the murder, Boggs traded the murder weapon for another gun at the Drivers' pawn shop. The Drivers contacted the police, and Boggs was subsequently arrested when police confirmed the gun was the murder weapon from the restaurant.
www.azcorrections.gov
Eric D. Boyston
Eric Boyston - Boyston was sentenced to death for the murders of his grandmother, Mary Boyston, his uncle, Alex Boyston, and family friend, Timothy Wright. He was also convicted of the attempted murders of his girlfriend, Alexandria Kelly, and his great-aunt, Shirley Jones. On February 2, 2004 Alexandria and Boyston were running errands when Boyston received a call in which an argument ensued. Boyston demanded that Alexandria drive him to the location where the person he just argued with was at. After Alexandria refused to do so, Boyston shot at her and missed. She got out of the car and ran and Boyston shot her three times, which ultimately led to her being paralyzed. Boyston then went to his grandmother Mary's house and shot and killed her and his uncle Alex. The apartment across from Mary's belonged to Boyston's great-aunt, Shirley Jones. Shirley looked out her window and saw Boyston outside Mary's apartment and she asked him what he was doing. Boyston attacked her, shooting her in the back. Boyston then returned back to his grandmother's apartment, where he fatally stabbed family friend, Timothy Wright. Police arrested Boyston about 10 hours later at another apartment complex.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Johnathan I. Burns
Johnathan I. Burns - Johnathan Burns was sentenced to death for the brutal murder of Jackie Hartman. Some time in late 2006, Jackie met Burns at a Diamond Shamrock gas station in the east valley. On January 28, 2007 Jackie agreed to go on a date with Burns and her sister dropped her off at the same gas station. When her sister returned later that evening to pick her up, Jackie never showed. Her disappearance led to a nearly three-week search involving law enforcement, members of her family, and local volunteers. Burns was arrested the day after, when police found Jackie's blood-stained and torn clothing in a dumpster near his home in Mesa. Jackie's body was found on February 19, 2007. She had been shot twice in the head. Burns' semen was found on her body and clothing. An autopsy revealed traces of a date-rape drug in Jackie's system. A jury convicted Burns of first degree murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, and misconduct involving weapons and subsequently sentenced him to death.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Jason E. Bush
Jason E. Bush - Jason Bush was given a death sentence in Pima County Superior Court. Bush shot and killed an Arivaca man and his 9-year-old daughter in 2009 in a plot to rob drug smugglers to fund a border-watch group.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Michael Carlson
Michael Carlson: Sentenced Nov. 8, 2012
Alan M. Champagne
No information available.
Arizona Department of Corrections
Derek D. Chappell
Derek D. Chappell - Derek Chappell was dating Kristal Shackleford who had a young son, Devon, from a previous relationship. Chappell felt that he was always in competition with Devon for Kristal's attention and affection. In December of 2003, Chappell was baby-sitting Devon and became so frustrated that he choked him, cutting off his air supply, and causing severe brusing. Child Protective Services investigated this incident and Chappell was ordered to have no further contact with Devon. Despite orders and CPS's involvement, Kristal and Chappell continued their relationship. In the early morning hours of March 11, 2004, Kristal called the police to report that Devon was missing from her apartment. Shortly after police arrived on the scene, they found 2-1/2-year-old Devon floating in the apartment complex pool. The investigation proved that Chappell took Devon from the apartment in the middle of the night, carried him to the pool, and drowned him to death.
www.azcorrections.gov
Scott D. Clabourne
Scott D. Clabourne - On the evening of September 18, 1980, Laura Webster, a University of Arizona student, was at the Green Dolphin Bar in Tucson with friends. She met Clabourne and Larry Langston at the bar and agreed to leave with them. Clabourne and Langston then took Webster to the house of a friend of Langston. Ms. Webster was repeatedly raped and sodomized, then strangled and stabbed in the heart three times. Her body was dumped in an arroyo, where it was found the next morning. Langston pled guilty to murder and received a life sentence.
www.azcorrections.gov
Benjamin B. Cota
Benjamin B. Cota - Benjamin Bernal Cota was sentenced to death for the murders of Guadalupe Zavala and her husband Victor Martinez. In November of 2003, the Glendale couple hired Cota to do some repairs on their home. The couple was last seen alive on December 30, and on January 6, 2004, police found the bodies of both Martinez and Zavala wrapped in plastic hidden in the bedroom closet. The investigation proved Cota beat Martinez to death with a baseball bat or hammer. Cota then waited for Zavala to come home from work and bound her hands and feet. He struck her in the head and face repeatedly with a meat cleaver or machete. Cota stayed in the residence for the following week, forged checks from the couple's accounts, and even took title to one of their vehicles. Police arrested Cota after a high-speed pursuit during which he crashed one of the couple's vehicles.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Robert L. Cromwell
Robert L. Cromwell - On Oct. 8, 2001 Phoenix Police Department received a 911 call from a female stating she was trying to locate her daughter who was taken by a man who had beaten her. The female (later identified as Ella "Michelle" Speaks) told the dispatcher she was beaten with a stick by a man at her home and that she believed this man ran off with her daughter. Shortly there after the Phoenix Police Department dispatch received a second 911 call from a Hispanic male who said he heard someone yelling for help and that they thought there was a dead baby at 3208 E. Flower Street, Apartment #205. During the investigation it was determined that through a one-time meeting, spending the evening together drinking and doing drugs Speaks left Robert Cromwell at her residence with her three daughters while she left for a few minutes to pickup another friend, Kim Jensen. Upon returning Michelle and Kim were greeted at the door by Cromwell who struck Kim Jensen with a pool stick as she stepped into the apartment doorway. Michelle Speaks attempted to stop Cromwell but when Kim was stuck in the head and fell to the floor Cromwell turned on Michelle Speaks and began hitting her until the pool stick broke. Cromwell ran from the residence. Injuries sustained by Michelle Speaks and Kim Jensen required medical attention. Michelle Speaks, who was shaken up over the incident, took off in her vehicle after Cromwell as she believed he had taken her daughter, Stephanie Short. While driving to Cromwell's residence Speaks called 911 to report the incident.The police made contact with Speaks in her vehicle and returned with her to her residence. Upon searching the residence they found the body of her 11-year-old daughter, Stephanie Short, in the master bedroom, unclothed and severely injured. Stephanie Short had 13 stab wounds and appeared to have been sexually assaulted. Stephanie was transported to the Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Robert Cromwell was interviewed, taken to the Phoenix Police Department and subsequently arrested.
www.azcorrections.gov
Leroy D. Cropper
Leroy D. Cropper - On March 7, 1997, Cropper murdered Arizona Department of Corrections Officer Brent W. Lumley, stabbing him in the throat. The murder took place at the Arizona Department of Corrections Perryville/San Juan Unit, where Cropper was an inmate. Cropper committed the murder in response to being "locked down" after Officer Lumley found a knife and other contraband in his cell.
www.azcorrections.gov
John M. Cruz
John M. Cruz - On May 26, 2003, Cruz murdered Officer Patrick Hardesty, an on-duty law enforcement officer with the Tucson Police Department. Officer Hardesty had responded to a traffic collision in which Cruz's vehicle struck another vehicle. Cruz fled the scene and Officer Hardesty and other officers located him inside a nearby apartment. Cruz told the officers that his name was Frank White and led the officers to a vehicle parked outside the apartment complex to get identification. Instead of producing his identification, Cruz escaped, sneaking through a hole in a fence right next to the apartments. Officer Hardesty began chasing Cruz on foot while another officer ran back to his police car and drove in the direction that Officer Hardesty was chasing Cruz. Cruz shot and killed Officer Hardesty before the other officers arrived. Cruz fired four shots, including shots to the head and adbomen, from point-blank range.
www.azcorrections.gov
Donald D. Delahanty
Donald D. Delahanty - On May 10, 2005, Officer David Uribe, a 22-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Force, conducted a license plate check on a vehicle while driving on I-17. The result of the check indicated the vehicle was stolen. He pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Cactus Road and 31st Avenue. Delahanty was in the passenger seat, Christopher Wilson was the driver, and a third man was sitting in the back seat. According to testimony presented at trial, Wilson handed his gun to Delahanty in an effort to conceal it from Officer Uribe. Officer Uribe then came to the driver's window and asked Wilson to turn the car off and also for his driver's license. Delahanty instantly lunged over Wilson and shot Officer Uribe three times, striking him in the head, face, and neck. Wilson sped away and the three men abandoned the vehicle a few blocks down the road. Delahanty and Wilson were arrested two days later. Wilson plead guilty to second-degree murder and testified against Delahanty at trial.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
David S. Detrich
David S. Detrich - On the evening of November 4, 1989, David Detrich and codefendant Charlton traveled to Tucson from Benson, Arizona. They picked up the victim, a 38-year-old female, who was hitchhiking somewhere in the Tucson area. Charlton then drove Detrich and the victim, a known drug addict, to a residential location where they bought $75 worth of cocaine. They went to the victim's home and the victim went into a bedroom and returned with a hypodermic syringe. Detrich became extremely angry when he realized that the cocaine was "bad" and could not be intravenously injected. He threatened the victim and blamed her for the poor quality of cocaine. Detrich demanded that the victim have sex with him, but the victim ignored him and pretended to sleep. Detrich then placed a knife to her throat and continued to threaten her and demanded sex. While holding her at knife point, Detrich forced the victim into Charlton's car and told Charlton to drive out of town. Detrich raped the victim in the front seat and stabbed her numerous times before slitting her throat.
www.azcorrections.gov
Clarence W. Dixon
Clarence W. Dixon - On January 7, 1978, 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin was found raped, strangled, and stabbed to death at her Tempe apartment. The killer was never found and the murder became a cold-case for many years. Tempe Detective Tom Magazzeni opened up this case about 20 years later and with the technological advancement of DNA profiling, was able to identify a suspect. Clarence Wayne Dixon was serving a life sentence in an Arizona prison for a 1986 sexual assault conviction. Dixon's DNA was identified and connected him to the crime scene and he was indicted for the murder in 2002. A jury found Dixon guilty nearly 30 years after he committed the murder and sentenced him to death.
www.azcorrections.gov
Richard K. Djerf
Richard K. Djerf - On September 14, 1993, Djerf forced himself into the Luna residence at gunpoint. Djerf believed Albert Luna, Jr. had burglarized his house. Patricia Luna and her 5-year-old son were at home. Djerf secured Mrs. Luna and her son by tying their arms and legs and gagging them. When Rochelle Luna arrived several hours later, Djerf took her to her bedroom where he raped and killed her. When Albert Luna, Sr. arrived at home, Djerf forced him into his bedroom at gunpoint. Djerf handcuffed Mr. Luna to a bed and smashed his head with a baseball bat, and then removed the handcuffs because he believed Mr. Luna was dead. Djerf then returned to the kitchen where Mrs. Luna and Damien Luna remained. Mr. Luna regained consciousness and charged the defendant. Djerf then killed Mr. Luna, and shot Mrs. Luna and Damien in the head.
www.azcorrections.gov
Eugene A. Doerr
Eugene A. Doerr - On September 24, 1994, Eugene Doerr called police. He reported waking up and finding a dead woman in his bedroom. The nude victim, Karen Bohl, was found lying on the floor with several lacerations to her head. A nipple had been cut off her breast. She suffered major trauma to her vagina and rectal area. Bruises and abrasions were found on her neck and other parts of her body. Investigators noticed signs of a major struggle inside the apartment, including bloodstains on walls, floors and furniture in different rooms. An autopsy later revealed Karen Bohl died from multiple blunt force trauma. Eugene Doerr's clothes and most of his body were covered in dried blood. When his clothing was removed, investigators observed his pelvic area and penis were also saturated with dried blood. He had several injuries, including a broken hand, a deep laceration to his wrist consistent with a knife wound. A bloody steak knife was found on the bathroom sink. A bloodstained brass pipe was located on the living room floor. Eugene Doerr told police he had gone out drinking at a couple of bars the previous evening, and did not remember coming home. When he woke up, he found the victim's body and realized he was covered with blood. He claimed he had no idea what happened. The defendant informed an investigator the victim's purse was on the bathroom floor and her car was parked out front. He then tried to correct himself by saying he believed the car was hers. Doerr stated, "She must have really made me mad for me to do something to her like this. " He asked an officer if he would be getting life in prison for the crime, then declined to answer questions without an attorney. Blood samples taken from Eugene Doerr showed no presence of drugs or alcohol.
www.azcorrections.gov
Charles D. Ellison
Charles D. Ellison - On February 24, 1999, Charles Ellison and Richard Finch broke into the home of Joseph and Lillian Boucher. Ellison and Finch bound the Bouchers with telephone cords and masking tape. Ellison suffocated Joseph Boucher to death with a pillow. While Ellison struggled with Joseph Boucher, Richard Finch choked Lillian Boucher to death with his hands.
www.azcorrections.gov
John V. Fitzgerald
John V. Fitzgerald - On the evening of April 15, 2005, John Fitzgerald was picked up at a Budget Suites Motel by his mother's fiancé, James Totten. Fitzgerald had traveled to Arizona from Hawaii, where he was residing at the time. Weeks before, Fitzgerald had called and told James that he wanted to give his mother a surprise visit and requested a ride to her house, which James agreed to. When they arrived at the house and walked to the front door, James noticed what appeared to be a samurai sword in Fitzgerald's hands. James had not seen the sword during the drive to the house. When Margaret came to the door Fitzgerald immediately began striking her several times with the sword. As she fell to the floor, Fitzgerald somehow lost control of the sword, pulled out his gun, and fatally shot his mother, Margaret Larkin, twice in the head and walked out the front door. Police were called immediately after and Fitzgerald was arrested without incident while walking on a street a few blocks away from the scene.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Shawna Forde
Shawna Forde - Shawna Forde was sentenced to death in the killing of an Arivaca girl and her dad. A jury convicted Forde on eight counts, including two first-degree murder charges.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Micahel Gallardo
Micahel Gallardo - Mike Peter Gallardo was sentenced to death for the 2005 murder of 20-year-old college student Rudy Padilla. On the early afternoon of December 9, 2005, Gallardo called the Padilla residence but no one answered the phone. Gallardo assumed there was no one at the residence and broke the arcadia door with a lawn chair. At some point shortly after entering the residence, Rudy confronted Gallardo and a struggle ensued. Rudy's father came home from work around 3:00 p.m. and found Rudy shot to death and with electrical cords bound on his feet, hands, and neck. Phone records proved the phone call to the Padilla residence on that day came from Gallardo's cell phone. Gallardo's DNA was found on blood on the lawn chair used to break the arcadia door and also on a cigarette butt found near the side gate of the residence. He was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary and kidnapping.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Alfredo L. Garcia
Alfredo L. Garcia - On May 21, 2002, bar owner Steve Johnson withdrew a large amount of cash from the bank to refill the ATM at Harley's Club 155, one of the bars he owned. When Steve arrived at the bar, he spoke briefly to the bartender and then proceeded to head to the ATM to refill it with cash. As Steve was refilling the ATM, Garcia and co-defendant James Sheffield, armed with a gun, entered the bar through the back door and ordered Steve to drop the cash. Steve did as he was told, and yelled to both Garcia and Sheffield to get out of the bar. Steve also told his bartender to "get out of here" as a scuffle among Steve and both defendants was occurring. The bartender then heard two shots and the defendants fled the scene, dropping a trail of 20 dollar bills in their path. Garcia and Sheffield attempted to force a lady out of her car but were unsuccessful. They then ended up getting on a city bus. Garcia was subsequently arrested on June 1, 2002. Sheffield pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to natural life. He died in prison shortly after sentencing.
www.azcorrections.gov
Ruben Garza
Ruben Garza - Ellen Franco separated from her husband, Larry Franco, and moved into the home of Jennifer Farley and Lance Rush. Ruben Garza who is Larry Franco's nephew, went to the Franco/Rush residence on the night of December 1, 1999, ostensibly to convince Ellen to reconcile with Larry. However, after Garza entered the Farley/Rush home, he drew a handgun and shot Ellen Franco twice. Jennifer and Lance attempted to escape the same fate by locking themselves in a bedroom, where Jennifer hid in a closet. Garza broke through the bedroom door and began struggling with Lance. Garza shot Lance three times and sustained a gunshot wound to his own arm. Jennifer called 911 after Garza fled. Despite the efforts of paramedics and emergency surgeons, both Ellen and Lance died from their gunshot wounds. Police arrested Garza the following day.
www.azcorrections.gov
Fabio Gomez
Fabio Gomez - On December 2, 1999 the Chandler Police Department received a report of a man beating a woman. The beating appeared to be taking place in an apartment at the caller's apartment complex. Officers responded but were unable to make contact with anyone at the location. Later the same day, police received a missing person's report of a Joan Morane who resided at the same complex.
During the investigation police determined that Fabio Gomez lived in a nearby apartment and was acquainted with Joan Morane. At approximately 4:00 a.m. officers contacted Gomez outside his apartment carrying a deflated air mattress. Gomez told the officers that he and his girlfriend were moving and that he was putting some of their belongings into their car. When questioned about packing at that unusual hour, Gomez stated he had to watch their son during the day time. At approximately 5:30 a.m. officers observed what appeared to be blood on the edge of the air mattress and a red stain in a nearby trash dumpster. When officers re-contacted Gomez at his apartment, they observed what appeared to be blood stains on the carpet. During the search of the apartment investigators found more blood stains in the living and dining room areas. The hallway and bathroom vanity area had numerous blood stains on the floor, walls and door. Police also found a metal dumbbell weight with red stains consistent with blood. Police later found Joan Morane's body in a trash dumpster near her front door.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Ernest V. Gonzales
Ernest V. Gonzales - On the evening of February 20, 1990, the Wagner family returned to their town house in Phoenix from dinner where they had celebrated Darrel Wagner's recent promotion. When they entered their court yard, Deborah Wagner noticed a light shining out their opened front door. Darrel went inside while Deborah and her 7-year-old son remained in the court yard. Inside, Darrel saw Gonzales, a parolee, standing on the landing holding their VCR tucked underneath his arm. Deborah sent her son for help. When she turned back, Gonzales had shoved her husband out the front door, stabbing him. When Gonzales ignored her pleas to stop stabbing, Deborah climbed on his back. Gonzales stabbed her twice. One cut damaged her spleen, colon and diaphragm and the other punctured her lung. Gonzales then fled. Darrel Wagner lived long enough to help his wife up and then began a conversation with the 911 operator while gasping for air. Gonzales had stabbed him 7 times. Darrel Wagner died from stab wounds to his chest, one skewered the lower lobe of his right lung and another went into the left ventricle of his heart. Phoenix police arrested Gonzales on February 23, 1990. In addition to the murder, he was convicted of first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft, and of another residential burglary committed minutes before the murder. In addition to the death penalty, Gonzales was sentenced to three consecutive life terms.
www.azcorrections.gov
Mark Goudeau
Mark Goudeau - A jury sentenced Goudeau to death for killing nine people during a spree that terrorized the Phoenix area. Jurors reached the verdict about a month after they found Goudeau guilty of the nine murders and 58 other charges, including kidnapping and rape. They sentenced him to death on each of the nine murder counts.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Richard H. Greenway
Richard H. Greenway - On March 27, 1988, Greenway and Christopher Lincoln. burglarized the Tucson home of Lili Champagne. Greenway shot and killed Champagne and her 17-year-old daughter, Mindy, with a .22 rifle. He and Lincoln then stole some property, including Mrs. Champagne's Porsche. The two later abandoned the Porsche after setting it on fire. Greenway later boasted to a jail inmate that he had killed the women because they had seen his face. Lincoln, a juvenile, was tried as an adult and convicted for the murders. He received concurrent life sentences.
www.azcorrections.gov
Vincent J. Guarino
Vincent J. Guarion - no crime information
David Gulbrandson
David Gulbrandson - Gulbrandson and the 45-year-old female victim operated a photography business, and also were involved in an intimate personal relationship. The victim ended their personal relationship in January of 1991, and Gulbrandson physically assaulted her on February 14, 1991. The victim sought and obtained a protective order against Gulbrandson as a result of this assault. On March 9, 1991, Gulbrandson threatened to kill the victim during a telephone conversation. Some time late in the evening of March 10, 1991, or early in the morning of March 11, 1991, Gulbrandson entered the victim's home, and brutally tortured and murdered her while her two children were sleeping. Despite the victim's intense struggle, Gulbrandson inflicted 33 incision-type injuries all over her body, a puncture wound to her liver, and at least ten blunt force injuries. In addition, he cracked the victim's teeth, fractured her nose and seven of her ribs, embedded part of a wooden salad fork in her leg, and attempted to burn her by lighting her hair on fire. Gulbrandson killed her by either strangling her or by inflicting a blow to her neck which caused her to suffocate. Gulbrandson left the victim in the master bedroom clad only in her panties, with her ankles and one wrist bound with electrical cords, and he left three knives, one razor knife, and one pair of scissors, all of which were bloodstained, in the kitchen sink. Gulbrandson left the scene in the victim's car. Gulbrandson's fingerprints were found at the scene, and bloody clothing was found at his residence. The victim's car was located in Montana on April 1, 1991, and Gulbrandson was arrested there 2 days later.
www.azcorrections.gov
Aaron B. Gunches
Aaron B. Gunches -
In December of 2002, the body of Ted Price was found shot to death on the Salt River Reservation near Mesa. In January of 2003 Gunches was pulled over by Arizona DPS Officer Robert Flannery near the California border. Gunches shot Flannery twice - luckily, one of the bullets was stopped by a bulletproof vest and the other deflected off Flannery's wristwatch and he suffered minor injuries. Gunches fled and ultimately was arrested after a manhunt that included more than 50 officers. Bullet casings found near Price's body matched the gun Gunches used to shoot Officer Flannery. Gunches pled guilty to the execution-style murder of Ted Price. At the penalty phase, Jennifer Garcia testified that she and Gunches were staying with Gunches' girlfriend in Mesa when Price, who was the girlfriend's ex-husband, came to visit. Gunches grew angry at Price and ordered Garcia to drive him and Price out to the reservation, where Gunches shot Price three times in the chest and once in the back of the head.
Tracy A. Hampton
Tracy A. Hampton - According to the Phoenix Police Department on May 18, 2001 the defendant shot and killed Charles Findley and Tanya Ramsdell at 802 East Roberts Road in Phoenix. It was also noted that Tanya Ramsdell was five months pregnant at the time of the shooting. No other case information is available.
www.azcorrections.gov
Rodney E. Hardy
Rodney E. Hardy - Rodney Hardy was sentenced to death for the 2005 murder of Tiffany Lien and Don Stanciel. Hardy and Lien lived together for more than 2 years during their relationship. Rodney was the owner of a limousine service and a regular at the strip club where Lien worked. According to police records, Hardy physically abused Lien on August 26, 2005. Lien decided to leave and party with a stripper girlfriend and Stanciel. Hardy called Lien several times asking her to come back home, and on one of those calls Stanciel took the phone from Lien and told Hardy she was with him now. In the early hours of August 28, Hardy drove to the apartment complex where Lien's friend lived and when the friend came out to buy something at the vending machine, Hardy grabbed her and forced her to take him to her apartment. Hardy kicked in the bedroom door and found Lien and Stanciel sleeping and shot them both to death. Two days later, Hardy turned himself in to Tempe Police.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Christopher A. Hargrave
Christopher A. Hargrave - Christopher Hargrave and Steven Boggs formed a white supremacist organization called the Imperial Royal Guard. Hargrave met and began dating Gayle Driver, the daughter of the owners of a pawnshop. In April 2002, Hargrave began working at a Jack-In-The-Box in the Mesa/Chandler area. On May 15, Hargrave was fired from the Jack-In-The-Box for stealing. Hargrave had been living in a trailer on the Drivers' property, and he was asked to leave when he was fired from his job. On May 19, 2002, Hargrave and Boggs went to rob the Jack-In-The-Box restaurant. Hargrave dressed in his work uniform and gained entrance to the restaurant under the guise that he had been called back to work. Once inside, Hargrave distracted two employees while Boggs went through the back door. Hargrave and Boggs then took the three employees into the cooler and shot them several times in the back. After stealing money from the registers and from each victim, Hargrave and Boggs left the store and went to a nearby bank to withdraw money using one of the victim's stolen credit cards. One of the victims managed to crawl to a nearby phone and call police, as well as alert a customer, who also phoned the police. Two days after the murder, Boggs traded the murder weapon for another gun at the Drivers' pawn shop. The Drivers contacted the police, and Boggs was subsequently arrested when police confirmed the gun was the murder weapon from the restaurant.
www.azcorrections.gov
Charles M. Hedlund
Charles M. Hedlund - On March 10, 1991, Hedlund and his half-brother, James Erin McKinney, brutally beat and shot 40-year-old Christine Mertens in her home, during the commission of a burglary. Mrs. Mertens' son found his mother dead, lying face down on the living room floor. Hedlund and McKinney had ransacked Mrs. Mertens' bedroom and rifled through her purse. On March 23, 1991, Hedlund and McKinney burglarized the home of 65-year-old James McClain and shot him in the head while he was asleep in his bed. Hedlund and McKinney ransacked Mr. McClain's home and stole personal property, including several guns. Hedlund was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Mr. McClain and was sentenced to death. He was convicted of second-degree murder for killing Mrs. Martens, two counts of burglary in the first degree, and one count of theft.
www.azcorrections.gov
Robert Hernandez
Robert Hernandez - No crime information is available
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Abel D. Hidalgo
Abel Hidalgo - no crime information
Murray Hooper
Murray Hooper - On the evening of December 31, 1980, William Bracy and Murray Hooper (both of whom were from Chicago), and Edward McCall (a former Phoenix police officer) went to the home of Patrick Redmond in Phoenix. Mr. Redmond, his wife, and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, were at home preparing for a New Year's Eve party. Bracy, Hooper, and McCall entered the house at gunpoint and forced the Redmonds and Phelps into the master bedroom. After taking jewelry and money, the intruders bound and gagged the victims. They then shot each victim in the head and also slashed Redmond's throat. Mr. Redmond and Phelps died from their wounds, but Mrs. Redmond survived and later identified all three killers. Bracy and Hooper were convicted of the murders following a joint trial. McCall and Robert Cruz (who was alleged to have hired the killers) were also convicted of the murders following a joint trial. Cruz won a new trial on appeal, was convicted again, won another new trial on appeal, and was ultimately found not guilty. Joyce Lukezic (the wife of Mr. Redmond's business partner) was also charged with the murders, and was convicted in a separate trial. After obtaining a new trial, she was found not guilty.
www.azcorrections.gov
Richard D. Hurles
Richard D. Hurles - No crime information.
James C. Johnson
Convicted out of Maricopa County for first-degree murder in a slaying on Dec. 7, 2010.
DOC
Ruben M. Johnson
Ruben M. Johnson -
On November 7, 2000, Ruben M. Johnson along with co-defendant Jarvis Ross robbed the Affordable Massage Parlor using weapons to threaten Stephanie Smith and Russell Biondo, occupants of the business. On November 15, 2000, Johnson shot and killed Stephanie Smith to prevent her from testifying against Jarvis Ross. Stephanie Smith was shot and killed in her home in front of her 4-year-old son while her other children were asleep in the home.
www.azcorrections.gov
Barry L. Jones
Barry L. Jones - The State charged Jones with sexual assault, three counts of child abuse, and the murder of Rachel Gray, age 4. In April 1994, Rachel's mother and her three children were living with Jones. On the afternoon of May 1, 1994, while she was asleep, Jones took Rachel out of the house in his van, and was later seen hitting her with his hand and elbow. When the mother awoke, she discovered that Rachel's head was cut and she was bleeding. Jones said that Rachel cut her head when some neighbor children pushed her down. Rachel continued to bleed and throw up during the night, but Jones would not let Angela take her to the hospital. By the time Rachel was taken to the hospital, she was dead as the result of a ruptured intestine. The jurors found Jones guilty of all five counts. In addition to the sentence of death for the murder, the trial court sentenced Jones to concurrent sentences totaling 35 years for the first three counts, and a consecutive sentence of life with no parole eligibility for 35 years for the fourth count.
www.azcorrections.gov
Danny L. Jones
Danny L. Jones - On March 26, 1992, Jones and Robert Weaver were visiting in Robert's garage. Inside the home, Robert's 74-year-old grandmother, Katherine Gumina, sat watching television while Robert's 7-year-old daughter, Tisha, lay on the floor, working on some school work. At approximately 8:40 p.m., Jones attacked an unsuspecting Robert from behind, striking him once in the head with a bat as Robert sat on an inverted bucket in the garage. Once Robert was down, Jones entered the home, walked to the living room, and attacked Katherine Gumina. Tisha Weaver immediately fled to her parents' bedroom, where she hid under the bed. Leaving Gumina for dead, Jones searched the house for Tisha. Upon finding her, Jones dragged Tisha out from under the bed and struck her twice in the head. Jones then strangled her. Once Tisha was dead, Jones raided Robert's gun cabinet, stealing his gun collection. Jones then took the keys to Katherine Gumina's car and proceeded out to the garage to place the guns in the car. There, Jones found that Robert had regained consciousness. Jones, still armed with the bat, chased Robert as he attempted to flee. Upon catching Robert, Jones inflicted three more blows to his head. Once Robert was down, Jones inflicted two additional blows. After loading the guns into Katherine Gumina's car, Jones fled the residence.
www.azcorrections.gov
Ronnie L. Joseph
Ronnie L. Joseph - On April 1, 2004, Joseph went to the apartment of his girlfriend Darlene Brown. Jerry Roundtree was Darlene's roommate. Also living at the apartment was Darlene's sister's son, Tommar Brown. Joseph had his own set of keys to the apartment and would come and go on a usual basis. On this particular day, Joseph's keys did not fit the lock, and he somehow still gained access into the apartment. Joseph entered the master bedroom where Darlene was. Joseph and Darlene engaged in a violent argument and fight. He subsequently shot her twice. Jerry kicked the door in and Joseph shot him in the hand, causing him to collapse. Joseph then began firing shots in the bathroom where Tommar was. Jerry attempted to leave the apartment but Joseph shot him in the chest before he reached the front door. Joseph then returned to Darlene's bedroom and shot her two more times. Jerry and Darlene survived their injuries, Tommar died at the scene from a gunshot to the chest.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
George R. Kayer
George R. Kayer - George Russell Kayer, who was wanted for violating his probation, borrowed money from his friend, Delbert L. Haas, so he could gamble in Laughlin. Kayer's girlfriend, Lisa Dawn Kester, went with Kayer and Haas to Laughlin where Kayer lost all his money in heavy gambling. Kayer told Haas, however, that he had won big, but his winnings had been stolen from him. Prior to returning to Arizona, Kayer told his girlfriend that they were going to rob Haas and then kill him. When they stopped in Kingman for some beer, Kayer armed himself with a hand gun. Later, they turned off the interstate and drove into some woods so the victim could relieve himself. Kayer stopped his girlfriend from leaving the vehicle. He then got out of the van and shot Delbert Haas in the back of the head. He returned to the van with Haas' wallet, watch, and some jewelry. They drove a short distance, then Kayer said "Oh damn, I didn't get his keys." They returned to the scene of the killing. After checking the body, Kayer returned to the van for the gun telling Kester that the victim was not dead. He then shot Haas again in the head. With his keys, they went to Haas' home in Spring Valley where Kayer stole some guns, a camera, and some jewelry. Eventually, they returned to Nevada. About 10 days after the murder, Kester reported the murder to officials saying she was upset because Kayer was gambling away all the money and when she confronted him about it, he said "You sometimes have to kill people to survive." Kayer was convicted of both premeditated and felony murder, as well as trafficking in stolen property, and theft of a firearm both of which were enhanced with two historical prior felony convictions.
www.azcorrections.gov
Alvie C. Kiles
Alvie C. Kiles - Kiles lived in Yuma with his girlfriend, Valerie Gunnell, and her two daughters, 9-month-old Lecresha and 5-year-old Shemaeah. On February 9, 1989, Kiles used a bumper jack to bludgeon Valerie to death in their home. He then killed the two children because they started "screaming and hollering" as he killed their mother. Kiles bragged about the murders to an acquaintance and took him on a tour of the murder scene, during which Kiles stepped on Valerie's head. Lecresha's body was later found floating in a canal in Mexico, but Shemaeah's body was never found.
www.azcorrections.gov
Darrell E. Lee
Darrell E. Lee - Near noon on December 5, 1991, Darrell Lee and Karen Thompson approached John Calvin Anderson at his car to kidnap and rob him in order to get money to buy drugs. Lee and Thompson took Mr. Anderson's money and credit cards, then took him to a bank machine where they forced him to tell them his PIN. Thompson then used Mr. Anderson's bank card to withdraw money from the ATM. Mr. Anderson begged for his life, and Lee told him he would not be harmed. Lee and Thompson bound Mr. Anderson and left him in a ditch. A short time later, however, they came back and got Mr. Anderson and put him in the trunk of his car. Lee and Thompson drove from Phoenix to La Paz County, with Mr. Anderson bound in the trunk for approximately 8 hours. Using a garden hose, Lee unsuccessfully attempted to poison Mr. Anderson with automobile exhaust. Mr. Anderson tried to escape, but Lee recaptured him. Lee attempted to strangle Mr. Anderson with a belt, then held him while Thompson killed him by hitting him in the head with a rock. Lee then again strangled Mr. Anderson after Thompson struck the fatal blow.
www.azcorrections.gov
Chad A. Lee
Chad A. Lee - On April 6, 1992, Chad Lee and 14-year-old David Hunt kidnapped Linda Reynolds, a Pizza Hut delivery person, from a vacant house. They forced her to remove her clothing in the backyard. Lee and Hunt drove her out to the desert area of Camelback and 115th Avenue. They destroyed her car, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her. Lee and Hunt then drove her to the First Interstate Bank at 83rd Avenue and Indian School, where they forced her to withdraw $20 from the automatic teller machine. They then drove her back to the desert area. Lee shot Linda in the head. However, because Linda was still alive, Lee stabbed her twice in the chest, perforating her heart and lung. On April 15, 1992, Lee and Hunt robbed and murdered David Lacey, a Metro Taxi Cab driver. Lee shot David Lacey four times, and dumped his body. Lee and Hunt abandoned the cab in another location.
www.azcorrections.gov
Scott Lehr
Scott Lehr - Lehr was found guilty in 1997 for the murders of Margaret Christorf, killed in 1991, and Michelle Morales, killed in 1992.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Andre M. Leteve
Andre Leteve: Sentenced Dec. 19, 2012
Eric Mann
Eric Mann - Mann decided to conduct a drug "rip-off" of a friend, Richard Alberts, and invited Alberts to buy drugs from him at his home. Alberts arrived at Mann's home on the night of November 23, 1989, with a friend, Ramon Bazurto. Mann did not expect Bazurto. They went into Mann's bedroom, where Mann handed Alberts a box that Alberts believed contained cocaine but actually contained paper. Alberts handed Mann a bag containing cash. When Alberts opened the box, Mann shot him and then shot Bazurto. Mann and his girlfriend took the bodies to Alberts car, and Mann and another friend drove to Graham County, where the deposited the bodies near a roadway. Mann and his girlfriend then bought paint and repainted the bedroom. The bodies were found the next day, November 24, 1989, but the murders remained unsolved until Mann's girlfriend confessed her witnessing of the murders to Washington State authorities.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Jahmari Manuel
Jahmari Manuel - On March 31, 2004 Manuel shot and killed Phoenix pawn shop owner Darrell Willeford during a robbery that was caught on video surveillance. Manuel opened fire and shot Willeford immediately as he came into the pawn shop. Willeford fell to the ground and Manuel continued to shoot him. Manuel, who also goes by the name Warren Carl Manuel fled to North Carolina and he was arrested there in December of 2004. He was convicted of first-degree murder, burglary, armed robbery and misconduct with weapons.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Gilbert Martinez
Gilbert Martinez - On March 31, 2006, Gilbert Martinez and Robert Arbolida broke into the residence of Betty and Laurel Liedtke. At the time of the burglary, the Liedtkes had visitors staying at their house, Betty's two daughters, Colleen Jark and Karen Bell. Additionally, both of Betty's daughters' spouses, Vern Jark and Forrest Bell, came along for the visit. When Martinez and Arbolida gained entrance into the residence, they made their way to Laurel and Betty's room and subsequently encountered the elderly couple. Laurel tried to get them to leave by pushing them and telling them to get out. A struggle between Laurel and Martinez ensued and Martinez pushed Laurel down and hit him in the head with a gun. The intruders then forced the Liedtke's into the room where Karen and her spouse Forrest were staying. Martinez continued to struggle and fight with Laurel and also hit Forrest near his eye with the gun. As Arbolida held everyone in the room captive, Martinez went to find any others in the house. Colleen and Vern, who were in the other guest room, had awakened to the loud sounds of the scuffling. As it was imminently clear that Vern and Colleen would likely be attacked next, Vern told Colleen to hide in the closet and attempt to call for help. Vern went out to the hallway where he encountered Martinez. They fought, and Martinez fatally shot him. The intruders were both arrested days later. Martinez was sentenced to death for the murder. Arbolida testified against Martinez and received a life sentence. Prior to the capital trial, Martinez was also tried and convicted of several other burglaries which resulted in a 99-year sentence.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Ernesto S. Martinez
Ernesto S. Martinez - In July 1995, Martinez stole a blue Monte Carlo in California and a license plate from another California car. Two days before the murder, he showed a friend in Globe his revolver with black electrical tape wrapped around the handle. Martinez had prior convictions for violent crimes, was in violation of his probation, and did not want to go back to prison. On August 15, 1995, several drivers noticed Martinez because of his excessive speed on S.R. 87. One couple passed him just after Officer Robert Martin had stopped him and was approaching the stolen Monte Carlo. Martinez shot Officer Martin four times and took his service revolver. Due to Martinez's reckless, high-speed driving while fleeing the scene, several other drivers took down the Monte Carlo's license plate number. Martinez fled to California, where the police arrested him a day later and recovered the murder weapon and Officer Martin's service revolver. After his arrest, Martinez was overheard during a telephone call bragging to a friend and laughing that he had killed a cop. Tests revealed that at least one of the bullets that struck Officer Martin was fired from Martinez's tape-wrapped revolver.
www.azcorrections.gov
Edward McCauley
No information is available
Frank D. McCray
Frank D. McCray - On May 21, 1987, the victim, Chestene Cummins, was at home preparing to leave on a trip to California with her boyfriend. She had taken the day off work to run errands and pack. McCray somehow gained access to her apartment, most likely while in the neighborhood committing burglaries. When the victim's boyfriend arrived home from work, he found her body laying in the bedroom. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled to death. The physical evidence demonstrated that the victim had put up a significant struggle during the assault. Law enforcement officers were unable to solve the crime at the time, but they preserved in evidence a sexual assault swab test kit and the cord used to strangle the victim. In 2000, a Phoenix Police Department cold case detective submitted the evidence for DNA analysis at the Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Lab. The DPS lab technicians were able to identify McCray from semen through a CODIS hit. McCray's DNA profile had been entered into the CODIS database from a previous conviction for sexual assault on another young woman subsequent to the murder. McCray's DNA was also confirmed on the cord used to strangle the victim.
www.azcorrections.gov
Leroy McGill
Leroy McGill - On July 13, 2002, Leroy Dean McGill walked into an apartment in north Phoenix carrying a cup full of gasoline. McGill doused Charles Perez and Nova Banta with the gasoline and lit them on fire. Perez subsequently died from his burns. Banta was so severely burned that treating physicians had to put her in a medically-induced coma in order to save her life. McGill, a twice convicted felon (armed robberies), committed these crimes because the victims had accused him of stealing a shotgun. McGill had been staying with the owner of the gun. As a result of the accusation, the gun owner threw McGill out of his home, causing McGill to become homeless. After starting the fire, McGill asked an acquaintance if he could smell burning flesh. He also bragged that he had mixed the gasoline with Styrofoam to form a gel so that it would stick to the victims and burn hotter.
www.azcorrections.gov
James E. McKinney
James E. McKinney - On Match 10, 1991, McKinney and his half-brother, Chutes Michael Hedlund, brutally beat and shot 40-year-old Christine Mertens in her home, during the commission of a burglary. Mertens' son found his mother dead, lying face down on the living room floor. McKinney and Hedlund had ransacked Mertens' bedroom and rifled through her purse. On March 23, 1991, McKinney and Hedlund burglarized the home of 65-year-old James McClain and shot him in the head while he was asleep in his bed. McKinney and Hedlund ransacked McClain's home and stole personal property, including several guns. McKinney was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the murders of Mertens and McClain. In addition, McKinney was convicted of two counts of burglary in the first degree, and one count of theft.
www.azcorrections.gov
Efren Medina
Efren Medina - On September 30, 1993, 71-year-old Carle Hodge was found dead lying face down in the road next to his car. Police received information that Mr. Hodge had been assaulted and knocked to the pavement and then run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Hodge's distinctive turquoise watch was later found wedged in the wheel well of Medina's vehicle. Medina's fingerprints were found on the Hodge's car. The investigation revealed Hodge was beaten to the ground and kicked by Medina and was subsequently run over by co-defendant Ernest Aro.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
William Miller
William Miller - No crime information is available.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Julius J. Moore
Julius J. Moore - No crime information available for this inmate.
www.azcorrections.gov
Cory D. Morris
Cory D. Morris - In September, 2002, Morris lured his first victim back to his trailer with money for sexual services. The victim had recently been released from prison and was taking medication for an addiction to heroin. While engaging in sex, Morris wrapped a tie around the victim's throat and strangled her to death. Morris kept the body for some time, using it for sexual gratification. Eventually he put the body in an alley near his trailer. In October, 2002, Morris lured a second victim back to his trailer with money for sexual services. Morris similarly strangled the victim and used her body for sexual gratification. In February, 2003, Morris talked a third victim into coming back with him to his trailer for sex. Once inside, Morris strangled her and had sex with the body. Some time in March, 2003, Morris came across a woman with severe mental impairments. Morris lured her back to his camper, and sexually assaulted and strangled her to death. After her death, he kept the body for a significant length of time and repeatedly raped her. Morris killed his final victim in April 2003. Under the pretense of sex, Morris sexually assaulted her and strangled her with a tie. Morris kept the body, and repeatedly sexually gratified himself with it. A relative noticed a putrid smell coming from Morris' trailer and discovered the decomposing body. The relative contacted the police, who arrested Morris.
www.azcorrections.gov
Roger W. Murray
Roger W. Murray -
On May 11, 1991, Robert and Roger Murray spent the night in Las Vegas, Nevada, and bought a .12 gauge shotgun. The following day, the Murrays drove to Kingman. During the night of May 14, 1991, they decided to rob someone. While driving through Grasshopper Junction, which is 30 miles north of Kingman on the way to Las Vegas, they stopped at the home of Dean Morrison and Jackie Appelhans. The Murrays entered the home while armed, and had the two victims lie down on the floor side-by-side. They shot each of them at least twice with a .38 revolver, and shot Jackie twice more with a .22 rifle. They then shot each of them once in the head with a shotgun. They then ransacked the house and fled.
Israel Naranjo
Israel J. Naranjo - No crime information is available.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Brad Nelson
Brad Nelson - In June 2006, Nelson agreed to stay with his sister's teenage kids, 14-year-old Amber Graff and 13-year-old Wade Graff while their mother was in the hospital being treated for Crohn's disease. Nelson checked into the Silver Queen Motel in Mohave County on June 6, 2006. In the early morning hours of June 9th, Nelson got up and walked to a nearby McDonald's to get breakfast sandwiches and coffee. Wade woke up when Nelson knocked on the door after coming back from McDonald's. Wade opened the door for Nelson and went back to sleep. When Wade woke up at abut 8:40, he noticed Amber was still asleep on the other bed with the covers over her. Wade and Nelson spent the morning going to a few places. They first went to K-Mart, where Nelson purchased a shirt. They then went to a nearby store called Flying J and then returned back to the motel. Wade did some laundry and then he and Nelson went to hang out at the pool. Afterwards, when they were near the room, Nelson asked one of the maids if she wanted a bottle of rum that was left over and she agreed to have it. When they walked into the room, Nelson grabbed the bottle and told Amber to wake up. When she didn't move, he took the covers off her. She was naked from the waist down and her body was blue; she was bleeding from her forehead and had blood and foam coming out of her mouth. Nelson screamed and the maid called 911. Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced Amber dead at the scene. The investigation revealed Amber died from blunt force trauma. Police found a rubber mallet under the bed which had her blood on it. The investigation further revealed that Nelson had purchased a rubber mallet at K-Mart in the early morning of June 6. Nelson's semen was found on Amber's groin area, and his DNA was also on her clothing. Amber's stepfather gave a letter written by Nelson to Amber proclaiming his love for her to the police. Nelson was charged with first degree murder and child molestation. At trial, the court granted the defense's motion for acquittal on the child molestation charge based on lack of evidence of sexual assault. The jury convicted Nelson of first degree murder and sentenced him to death.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Steven Newell
Steven Newell - On May 23, 2001, Elizabeth Byrd, an 8-year old, headed to school from her mother's trailer at approximately 8 a.m. Steven Newell approached Elizabeth and began walking with her. Steven Newell knew Elizabeth because he had dated Elizabeth's sister, Lori Stone, for several months. Elizabeth was late for school and told Newell that she didn't have time to talk to him. Newell persuaded Elizabeth to take a "short-cut" through a field with irrigation ditches. After Elizabeth and Newell were isolated and out of sight from passers-by, Newell sexually assaulted Elizabeth. After the assault, Newell grabbed a strap from Elizabeth's backpack and strangled her to death with it. After Elizabeth was dead, Newell wrapped her body in a carpet and threw her into a water-filled drainage ditche. He was arrested approximately two weeks later. In custody, Newell admitted that he led Elizabeth into the isolated field and that he sexually rubbed up against her. He also admitted taking the strap from Elizabeth's purse and wrapping it around her neck, and that he threw her into the ditch. However, Newell denied murdering Elizabeth. Forensic testing proved that Newell was the source of semen found in the panties Elizabeth was wearing at the time of the murder.
www.azcorrections.gov
Scott Nordstrom
Scott Nordstrom
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Manuel Ovante
Manuel Ovante - On June 11, 2008, Manuel Ovante, George Rojas, Nathan Duran, and Richard Fore all went to the residence of Jordan Trujillo to try and get some drugs. When none were available, they left to try and find some elsewhere. They subsequently came back to Jordan's house again looking for drugs. At this time, Damien Vickers and Gabriel Valenzuela were there at the house as well. Once inside the residence, Ovante suddenly pulled out a gun, pointed it at Gabriel and said "who left the safety on?" Ovante then shot Jordan twice, killing her. He then pointed the gun in the area where Damien and Gabriel were and started shooting again. Both Damien and Gabriel were shot, and Gabriel called 911 as Ovante, Rojas, and Fore were running back to the truck to flee the scene. Damien was fighting for his life and asked Duran to help him. Duran was able to get Damien to the truck and they all left. Damien asked to be taken to a hospital but Ovante would not allow that to happen. Damien died in the truck and Ovante decided to dump Damien's body in an alley near the area of 12th Street and Roosevelt. Gabriel survived from his gun shot injuries.
Police arrested Rojas, Duran, and Fore a few days later. Ovante was arrested about a month later. In the initial part of the trial, Ovante pled guilty to the murders of Jordan and Damien, and also to the aggravated assault of Gabriel Valenzuela. Ovante then stipulated to the aggravating facts and the jury ultimately sentenced him to death.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Darrel P. Pandeli
On September 24, 1993, Pandeli picked up the victim, Holly Iler, while driving home from Baby Dolls, a strip club in Phoenix. He paid the victim to have sex with him, but he was unable to maintain an erection and decided that he wanted his money back. Pandeli claimed that the victim was upset and attacked him. Pandeli slit the victim's throat and cut off her nipples, then dumped her body in an alley. He later flushed the nipples down a toilet.
Arizona Department of Corrections
Steven Parker
Steven Parker - Steven John Parker was sentenced to death for the murders of Wayne and Faye Smith. According to police, the couple was found stabbed and beaten to death in their Phoenix home on September 24, 2005. The home had also been burglarized. Parker lived next door to the Smiths at the time of the murders. The investigation revealed Parker borrowed a car and drove to California and then Mexico. The vehicle was eventually abandoned in San Diego. Parker was later arrested in Las Vegas and charged with the double homicide.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Isiah Patterson
Isiah Patterson - Isiah Patterson was sentenced to death for the 2006 murder of his girlfriend, Consquelo Barker. On March 17, 2006, Mesa police were called to Patterson's home after receiving reports of a man and woman fighting. Patterson himself called 911 and hung up. He then called 911 again and said "You had better get here quick. I just did something bad with a butcher knife." When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Consquelo brutally stabbed to death. The couple's 3-year-old son was inside the home at the time of the murder.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Christopher Payne
Christopher Payne - In January of 2002, Payne married Jamie Hallam. They had two children, Tyler, born in 2001 and Ariana, born in 2002. Shortly after Ariana was born, Payne and Jaime divorced and she got sole custody of the children. Jamie had been investigated by CPS for reports of meth use and domestic violence and in 2006, CPS agreed that the children be in Payne's custody. At that time, Payne and his girlfriend Reina Gonzalez had an apartment together, and they were both heroin addicts.
In February of 2007, there was a delinquent storage unit at a Tucson storage facility called U-Store-It, and the manager opened the unit and cleared the contents. There was a large Rubbermaid tub with a foul smell in the unit which the manager decided to throw in the dumpster. When she did, the lid opened and bugs flew out. There was a bag with liquid in it. The manager called police and they subsequently determined that the tub contained the remains of 4-year-old Ariana.
The police investigation led to the arrests of both Payne and his girlfriend Reina. Initially, Reina told police she had no knowledge of the deaths. Reina eventually pled guilty to two counts of second degree murder and her testimony at trial revealed that Tyler and Ariana were severely abused, neglected, beaten, starved, and locked in the closet for long periods of time while she and Payne abused heroin. When Payne found Ariana lifeless one evening, and after failing to resuscitate her, he put Ariana in the closet and he and Reina went to abuse more heroin. In September of 2006, Chris paid a drug acquaintance to rent a storage unit where the remains of Ariana were ultimately found. Tyler's remains were never found. Chris was sentenced to death for the two murders. Reina was sentenced to two consecutive 22 year terms.
www.azcorrections.gov
Robert A. Poyson
Robert A. Poyson - Leta Kagen (30), Leta's 15-year-old son, Robert Delahunt, Roland Wear (50) and Bobby Poyson (20) lived in a remote area of Mohave County. On August 13, 1996, Frank Anderson (48) and Kimberly Lane (15) had been hitchhiking in the area, and Leta agreed to let Anderson and Lane spend the night. Anderson, Poyson, and Lane decided to kill Leta, Robert, and Roland, and steal Roland's truck. Lane enticed Robert into a travel trailer on the property, where Anderson cut Robert's throat nearly from ear to ear with a bread knife. Anderson held the struggling boy down, while Poyson pounded the bread knife through Robert's ear, and out his mouth. Poyson finally ended Robert's struggling by crushing his skull with a rock. Three to four hours later, Anderson and Poyson entered Leta's mobile home, and Poyson killed her by shooting her in the head with a rifle, as Anderson held a lantern for light. Roland awoke, and Poyson shot him in the mouth. Poyson then hit Roland with the rifle stock, and Anderson hit him with the lantern. Roland and Poyson struggled out into the yard, where Poyson bludgeoned Roland to death with a cinder block.
www.azcorrections.gov
Wayne B. Prince
Wayne B. Prince - On March 25, 1998, Prince and his wife, Christine, were arguing in the apartment where they lived with Christine's two children, Cassandra (age 13) and Andrew (age 10). Prince, pointing a handgun at Christine and Cassandra, repeatedly said he was going to kill the children, Christine, and then himself. Prince threw Cassandra to the floor when she tried to escape. Cassandra retreated to her room as Prince brutally beat Christine. Prince shoved Christine into Casandra's bedroom, then aimed the gun at Cassandra. Christine placed herself between the gun and her daughter and pled for Cassandra's life. Prince punched Christine in the face, then shot Cassandra in the head. As Christine yelled for help, Prince shot her in the neck. The gun jammed after the second shot, prompting Prince to flee. Cassandra died, but Christine survived. A jury found Prince guilty of murdering Cassandra, and attempting to murder Christine.
www.azcorrections.gov
David M. Ramirez
David M. Ramirez - During the early morning hours of May 25, 1989, David Ramirez, a parolee, murdered Mary Gortarez and her 15-year-old daughter, Candie Gortarez, in their Phoenix apartment. He stabbed Mary 18 times in the neck, in the back, in the stomach, and in the left eye. He stabbed Candie 15 times in the neck area. Neither Mary nor Candie died instantaneously. Neighbors heard sounds of a violent struggle for about half an hour coming from the apartment and when police entered it they found blood smeared and spattered throughout. Ramirez also sexually assaulted Candie Gortarez while she was close to death. Ramirez, the only person alive in the apartment, was arrested at the scene. Ramirez was convicted of both murders.
www.azcorrections.gov
Stephen Reeves
Stephen Reeves - No crime information is available.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Charles B. Rienhardt
Charles B. Rienhardt - One of Reinhardt's friends introduced the victim, Michael Ellis, to Reinhardt for the purpose of helping Reinhardt purchase methamphetamine. On September 4, 1995, Reinhardt, a female friend, Ellis, and his male contact person met at Charles Nadeau's apartment to negotiate the deal. Reinhardt gave the male $180 cash so he could get the methamphetamine, and Ellis stayed behind as "collateral." After several hours when the drugs did not arrive, Reinhardt and Nadeau threatened Ellis with physical injury and demanded either the money or the drugs. Early the next morning, Nadeau and Reinhardt drove Ellis in a Buick to the Reddington Pass area of Pima County, where they beat him in the face, shot him in the shoulder with a shotgun, and beat his head with heavy rocks, which resulted in blood spatters on their clothes. Reinhardt and Nadeau then drove the Buick to a shopping center, where Nadeau tried to start a fire inside the Buick. When a patrol car drove into the area, Reinhardt and Nadeau fled in a friend's car, which resulted in a high speed chase until the friend's car was wrecked. After officers apprehended the two, they noticed blood on their clothing. In the Buick at the shopping center, officers found a bloody towel, a shotgun, the victim's wallet, and charred newspapers. At Nadeau's apartment, officers saw blood smears near the entry of the apartment and spatters of blood leading out to the parking lot. Nadeau's friends admitted seeing blood near the entrance and on the interior of the apartment, and on the chair where the victim was last seen sitting.
www.azcorrections.gov
Thomas M. Riley
Convicted of first-degree murder out of Maricopa County for a June 28, 2008 slaying.
DOC
Dwandarrius J. Robinson
No information available.
Pete C. Rogovich
Pete C. Rogovich - On March 15, 1992, Rogovich robbed a Super Stop Food Mart and shot and killed the clerk. He later went to the Palo Verde Trailer Park where he encountered Phyllis Mancuso and shot and killed her. He entered the home of Marie Pendergast, where he shot and killed her. After leaving the Pendergast residence, he shot and killed Rebecca Carreon in the driveway of her home. He fled on foot to a local restaurant, where he took a vehicle from an employee at gunpoint. He then robbed a Circle K store. He was later apprehended after a pursuit by local law enforcement agencies.
www.azcorrections.gov
Edward Rose
Edward James Rose was sentenced to death on Oct. 19, 2010, for the fatal shooting of Officer George Cortez Jr . The shooting occurred in 2007 at a check-cashing store where Cortez went when Rose attempted to cash a forged check. Rose pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, and a Maricopa County Superior Court jury sentenced him to death. Jurors concluded there weren’t sufficient grounds for leniency and that facts warranting a death sentence included that the victim was a law enforcement officer.
Homer R. Roseberry
Homer R. Roseberry - In October 2000, Homer Roseberry, Diane Roseberry, and Charles Dvoracek were involved in a scheme to steal drugs and money, and to re-sell the drugs. Homer Roseberry was trafficking approximately 1300 pounds of marijuana with the victim, Fred Fottler. The two met in Phoenix, and drove to Las Vegas with the marijuana. At a pull-off area along Highway 93, Roseberry shot Fottler three times in the back of the head. Roseberry then dumped Fottler's body in the weeds along the highway and continued on to Las Vegas with the drugs. Roseberry threw the gun out several miles away from Fottler's body. Diane Roseberry received a 7-year prison sentence, and Charles Dvoracek received a 10-year prison sentence.
www.azcorrections.gov
Sean B. Running Eagle
Sean B. Running Eagle - At about 6 a.m. on December 6, 1987, Running Eagle, Corey Tilden, and Orva Antone were burglarizing the Robert Davis residence in Phoenix. Davis' neighbor, 72-year-old Herbert Williams, came outside and told the men to leave or he would call the police. Running Eagle began to tease and threaten Mr. Williams with a large hunting knife. Mr. Williams' wife, Jacqueline, then came outside and began yelling. Tilden hit Mrs. Williams over the head with a large flashlight. Running Eagle and Tilden then forced their way into the Williams' home, and beat and stabbed them both to death. Mr. Williams was stabbed five times in the chest, arm, pelvis and back. Mrs. Williams was stabbed four times in the chest and abdomen and her throat was cut. Running Eagle and Tilden were tried jointly. Antone pled guilty to second-degree burglary and testified against Running Eagle and Tilden. Running Eagle and Tilden were both convicted of two counts of first-degree murder. Tilden received two life sentences.
www.azcorrections.gov
Dauntorian L. Sanders
Dauntorian L. Sanders - No crime information available.
John E. Sansing
John E. Sansing - On February 24, 1998, Sansing called a church and requested a charitable food delivery, intending to rob the delivery person so he could purchase cocaine for himself and his wife. Trudy Calabrese delivered the food to the home at a time when Sansing, his wife, and four children were there. Sansing attacked Calabrese from behind and forced her to the floor. With the aid of his wife, he bound Calabrese's arms and legs. As Calabrese struggled and pleaded with Sansing's wife and children to help her, Sansing beat her in the head with a club. Sansing eventually dragged Calabrese into a bedroom, raped her, and fatally stabbed her. He covered her body with a pile of clothing, then left to trade Calabrese's jewelry for drugs that he and his wife consumed. Each of the four Sansing children saw Calabrese's dead body in the home.
www.azcorrections.gov
Ronald D. Schackart
Ronald D. Schackart - Schackart and Charla Regan had known each other since high school and they continued to be friends at the University of Arizona. On March 8, 1984, Schackart told Regan he needed a place to stay since his parents had kicked him out of their house. He also told her he needed to talk to her about his wife filing rape charges against him. They went to a Tucson Holiday Inn where Schackart raped Charla at gunpoint, hit her in the face with the gun, strangled her to death, and stuffed a large sock into her mouth. He later reported the killing to the police and claimed he had not intended to kill Charla.
www.azcorrections.gov
Eldon M. Schurz
Eldon M. Schurz - On December 2, 1989, codefendants Eldon Michael Schurz and Patrick Delmar Allison attempted to rob Jonathan Art Bahe of money and liquor at the City Center Motel, located at 600 West Van Buren. Mr. Bahe resisted, so Schurz struck the victim several times about the face and head with his fist. Following the fight, Schurz found a quantity of gasoline and doused the victim with it. Schurz then made a trail of gasoline away from the victim and lit it with a cigarette lighter. This caused the victim to be set ablaze and subsequently die. Schurz and Allison fled the area and were arrested a few hours later. Allison testified against Schurz pursuant to a plea agreement. In addition to the death sentence, the trial court sentenced Schurz to 12 years for an attempted aggravated robbery enhanced by two prior felony convictions.
www.azcorrections.gov
Roger M. Scott
Roger M. Scott - On December 2, 1989, James Lynn Styers filed a missing child report, advising police that his roommate's son, Christopher Milke (age 4), had disappeared during their visit to Metrocenter mall. Roger Mark Scott was present with Styers. On December 3, 1989, Scott admitted during a police interview that he had accompanied Styers the previous day to a desert wash in the area of 99th Avenue and Jomax Road where Styers shot and killed Christopher Milke. Styers agreed to provide Scott with $250 to file a social security claim. Styers believed he would receive some of Christopher's $5,000 life insurance policy. At the conclusion of the interview, Mr. Scott led police to the desert area where they found Christopher Milke's body. During a police interview, Debra Jean Milke, Christopher Milke's mother, conceded that she had conspired with Styers to have her son killed. She indicated that it would be better to have her son die than grow up like her husband.
www.azcorrections.gov
Allyn A. Smith
No information available
Joe C. Smith
Joe C. Smith - Shortly before midnight on December 30, 1975, 18-year-old Sandy Spencer finished work at a fast food restaurant and began hitchhiking home. Smith picked her up and drove her to a desert location north and west of Phoenix. There he bound her, forced dirt into her mouth and nostrils, and taped her mouth closed. Ms. Spencer died of asphyxiation, but to satisfy himself that she was actually dead, Smith stabbed her numerous times and embedded a 2-inch long sewing needle in her breast. Ms. Spencer's nude body was found on January 1, 1976. In late January of 1976, Smith picked up another hitchhiker, 14-year-old Neva Lee. Smith took the girl to another desert location and killed her by forcing dirt into her mouth and nostrils and taping her mouth closed. Ms. Lee also died of asphyxiation, was stabbed several times, and had been jabbed in the breasts with needles. Her nude body was discovered on February 2, 1976. Smith was first tried and convicted for the murder of Neva Lee. Several days into the trial for the murder of Sandy Spencer, Smith entered a plea of guilty to the charge.
www.azcorrections.gov
Todd L. Smith
Todd L. Smith - On August 1, 1995, Smith robbed and killed 72-year-old Joe Tannehill and Mr. Tannehill's 73-year-old wife, Elaine, in their trailer at a campsite in Coconino County. Smith bludgeoned them repeatedly with a gun, then slit their throats before leaving with a television set, seven necklaces, and approximately $30. The victims let Smith in their trailer because he had wrapped a shirt around his hand to make it look like he had cut himself.
www.azcorrections.gov
Anthony M. Spears
Anthony M. Spears - Jeanette Beaulieu, the victim, was a 38-year-old single woman. She knew Spears, who lived near San Diego, and considered him her "boyfriend." Apparently unbeknownst to Jeanette, Spears was living with a girlfriend named Joann in California. In December 1991, Jeanette took family leave from her employer. On December 31, she purchased a one-way airplane ticket for Spears to come to Phoenix on January 2, 1992. Spears brought with him his 9mm Beretta handgun. After Spears arrived in Phoenix, Jeanette purchased a sleeping bag, withdrew $1,700 from an ATM, and had the title to her truck notarized. She later used a charge card for a cash advance of $500. On Saturday afternoon, January 4, Spears called Joann and told her that he would be driving back to California. When he arrived, he had with him five guns that had belonged to Jeanette, two sleeping bags, and almost $1,000 in cash, and was driving Jeanette's truck. On January 19, Jeanette's body was discovered in a desert area, having been shot through the head with a medium- or large-caliber bullet. Near where the body was found, officers found a shiny 9mm shell casing, which was later identified as having been fired from Spears' 9mm Beretta.
www.azcorrections.gov
Paul B. Speer
Paul B. Speer - Paul Speer was in jail awaiting trial for burglary. In March 2002, he and his brother, Chris Womble had burglarized the residence of the Adan and Enriqueta Soto. Believing he was doing them a favor, Speer's other brother, Brian Womble, conspired with Speer over the phone to kill Adan and Enriqueta Soto, who were to be witnesses. On May 25, 2002, Womble pushed back a screen and a window in the Sotos' residence, entered their bedroom and shot the couple with a silenced gun as they slept. Enriqueta awoke in pain, not knowing she had been shot and called 911 after failing to arouse Adan. He died with his arms around a young son. Two other children were asleep in the house at the time. Adan, 42, died. Enriqueta, then 30, was permanently debilitated. Brian Womble was also sentenced to death for his participation in this crime.
www.azcorrections.gov
Christopher J. Spreitz
Christopher J. Spreitz - On May 19, 1989, the police stopped Christopher John Spreitz after observing that his car was smoking and leaking oil. The officer had observed the same car earlier that night also smoking and leaking oil. The officer noticed Spreitz had blood and fecal matter on his hands, arms, and on the front of his clothing. Spreitz said he had been in a fight. Police checked the location of the alleged fight, and found no indication any fight had taken place. They photographed Spreitz and his car, gave him a traffic citation, and then released him. Three days later, a passing horseback rider discovered the body of Ruby Reid in the desert. The body and surrounding area were covered in blood and fecal material. Recalling the condition of Spreitz's clothing and person when they stopped him, the police again questioned him about the purported fight, Spreitz admitted picking up the victim at a convenience store, but claimed the victim went with him voluntarily to the desert. Spreitz said they struggled in the desert, and admitted striking her several times before raping her. He admitted crushing her skull with a rock because she would not stop screaming, but said he was not sure if she was dead when he left her. The victim's wounds included a broken jaw, five broken ribs, numerous bruises on her arms, legs, and trunk. The fatal wound was a skull fracture, consistent with being struck with a V-shaped rock. Spreitz was convicted of first-degree murder (both premeditation and felony-murder), sexual assault, and kidnapping.
www.azcorrections.gov
Preston A. Strong
Preston A. Strong, Information unavailable
James L. Styers
James L. Styers - On December 2, 1989, James Lynn Styers filed a missing child report, advising police that his roommate's son, Christopher Milke (age 4), had disappeared during their visit to Metrocenter mall. Roger Mark Scott was present with Styers. On December 3, 1989, Scott admitted during a police interview that he had accompanied Styers the previous day to a desert wash in the area of 99th Avenue and Jomax Road where Styers shot and killed Christopher Milke. Styers agreed to provide Scott with $250 to file a social security claim. Styers believed he would receive some of Christopher's $5,000 life insurance policy. At the conclusion of the interview, Mr. Scott led police to the desert area where they found Christopher Milke's body. During a police interview, Debra Jean Milke, Christopher Milke's mother, conceded that she had conspired with Styers to have her son killed. She indicated that it would be better to have her son die than grow up like her husband.
www.azcorrections.gov
Eugene R. Tucker
Eugene R. Tucker - Tucker had been dating a woman by the name of AnnMarie Merchant. On the evening of July 14, 1999, AnnMarie rejected Tucker's efforts to see her. The next morning, Tucker went to AnnMarie's apartment, where she lived with her brother, Roscoe Merchant, his girlfriend, Cindy Richards, and Cindy's infant son. Roscoe and Cindy were sleeping in their room when Tucker entered and shot them in the head. Tucker then went to AnnMarie's room, where a violent struggle ensued. Tucker inflicted multiple blunt force injuries to the back of AnnMarie's head. Tucker also sexually assaulted AnnMarie. At some point, Tucker handcuffed AnnMarie, bound her mouth and face with duct tape, and wrapped a telephone cord around her neck. Finally, Tucker shot AnnMarie under her jaw and behind her left ear.
www.azcorrections.gov
Sammantha E. Uriarte
No information available.
Arizona Department of Corrections
Pete Vanwinkle
Pete Vanwinkle - Pete Vanwinkle was sentenced to death for the murder of Robert Cotton. Vanwinkle was awaiting trial in the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of attempted second degree murder and misconduct involving weapons. Cotton was in jail awaiting trial on theft charges. On May 1, 2008, Vanwinkle brutally strangled and beat Cotton to death inside his cell. The majority of the murder was captured on the jail's video surveillance.
Arizona Dept. of Corrections
Juan Velazquez
Juan Velazquez - In August 2001, Juan Velazquez moved in with Virginia Venegas and her two young children, 3-year-old Isabella and 1-1/2-year-old Liana. On September 26, 2002, Venegas called 911, reporting that Liana was missing. The Phoenix Police Department responded and a massive search for Liana began. Venegas and Velazquez told the police that Velazquez had gone to a local laundry mat earlier, and had left the arcadia door open. Venegas was busy in the kitchen and assumed Liana had gone with Velazquez. When Velazquez called home from the laundry mat, they realized Liana was missing. While the police were searching for Liana, her father arrived. He observed bruising on Isabella's head and took her to a nearby hospital. Among other injuries, Isabella had a skull fracture, swollen bruises on her face, and bruising on her chest and back. Phoenix Police detectives interviewed Velazquez and arrested him the next day, September 27, 2001. He admitted tripping Liana several times, causing her to hit her head and finally lose consciousness. He further admitted holding his hand over Liana's mouth to keep her quiet, knowing that she could not breathe, and to squeezing her around the rib cage. He also admitted that he had been abusing both for approximately a month. On September 28, 2001, divers found Liana's body in a canal, weighted down by a cement block which Velazquez had tied to her with wire. She had been killed by a blow to the head.
www.azcorrections.gov
Robert L. Walden
Robert L. Walden - On June 13, 1991, the victim's husband returned home and found the victim's body in their bedroom. The victim's shoes, pants, and underwear had been removed. A lamp cord was still tied around her neck, and her throat had been cut. The room showed signs of a struggle and an autopsy revealed numerous abrasions and bruises on the victim's body. The autopsy also revealed sperm in the victim's vagina and on her thigh. Walden's fingerprints matched those found at the victim's residence, and those found during the investigation of two other sexual assaults. Both surviving sexual assault victims positively identified Walden as their attacker, as did a witness who observed Walden outside the victim's apartment.
www.azcorrections.gov
Theodore Washington
Theodore Washington - Fred Robinson and Susan Hill lived together for a number of years. Beginning in 1984, Susan made several efforts to leave Robinson, but he always forced her to return. In February 1987, Susan left Robinson for a week to visit her father, Ralph Hill, and stepmother, Sterleen Hill, in Yuma. After this visit, Susan went to California to live with other relatives and did not tell Robinson. On June 8, 1987, Robinson decided to go to Yuma and bring Susan back. Robinson persuaded his friends, Theodore Washington and Jimmy Mathers, to go with him. The men loaded Robinson's car with weapons and drove to Yuma. Washington was wearing a red bandanna. At about 11:45 p.m., two men entered the Hills' home, forced Mr. and Mrs. Hill to lie on their bedroom floor, and tied them up. A black man wearing a red bandanna held a gun to Mr. Hill's head, then ransacked the drawers and closet while the second man stood over the Hills. One of the men shot the Hills with a 12-gauge shotgun. Mrs. Hill died from her wounds but Mr. Hill survived. Washington, Robinson, and Mathers were tried jointly and each received the death penalty. On appeal the State Supreme Court reversed Mathers' conviction, finding insufficient evidence to support the jury verdict.
www.azcorrections.gov
Ronald T. Williams
Ronald T. Williams - On the morning of March 12, 1981, Williams kicked in the front door of a home in Scottsdale and began to burglarize it. While Williams was inside, a neighbor, John Bunchek, came to the home to investigate. Williams shot Bunchek in the chest, killing him. Williams left Arizona that same day without telling his roommates. Three months later, FBI agents arrested Williams in New York City. A gun taken from Williams at his arrest had fired the bullet that killed Bunchek. Williams had previously twice been convicted for murder.
www.azcorrections.gov
Brian A. Womble
Brian A. Womble - Believing he was doing them a favor, Brian Womble, conspired with his brother, Paul Speer over the phone to kill Adan and Enriqueta Soto. Paul Speer was in jail awaiting trial for the March 2002 burglary on the Soto residence with another brother, Chris Womble. Adan and Enriqueta Soto were to be witnesses. On May 25, 2002, Brian Womble pushed back a screen and a window in the Soto's residence, entered their bedroom and shot the couple with a silenced gun as they slept. Enriqueta awoke in pain, not knowing she had been shot and called 911 after failing to arouse Adan. He died with his arms around a young son. Two other children were asleep in the house at the time. Adan, 42 , died. Enriqueta, then 30, was permanently debilitated. Paul Speer has also been sentenced to death for his participation in this crime.
www.azcorrections.gov
