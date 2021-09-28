Challengers to Arizona election law changes fall short

The common thread for all the measures Kramer sought to refer to voters are that foes see them as a way of giving Republicans an edge in future elections, particularly after Biden beat Trump in Arizona last year.

But as it turns out, the last two now appear unnecessary: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper on Monday voided those provisions. She said they were illegally tucked into massive "budget reconciliation bills" in violation of state constitutional provisions that require anything in legislation to be reflected in the title.

That leaves the measure on the permanent early voting list which, with the failure of the referendum drive, takes effect Wednesday.

As the law existed, once someone signs up, he or she remained on the list as long as that person is registered to vote.

But Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, argued those lists are now clogged with people who apparently are not interested in using those early ballots. She also said that sending early ballots to people who may not want them creates the chance they could be used fraudulently by someone else.