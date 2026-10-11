Aug. 18: Trump visits Yuma during the Democratic National Convention to highlight his record on building a border wall and attack his Democratic opponent’s ambitions on immigration.

Sept. 14: Trump holds a roundtable event with a group called Latinos for Trump at the Arizona Grand Resort in an effort to pull in support with a demographic that could be key to carrying the swing state.

Oct. 19: On a day overshadowed by his private insults for epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, Trump targets his base in a hangar visit to Prescott and seeks to boost GOP turnout in a Tucson hangar stop.

Oct. 28: On a day that broke the state’s record for presidential-ticket visits, Trump held rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear.

Between terms

July 24, 2021: Trump attends a Turning Point Action rally in Phoenix and predicts the ongoing ballot review would vindicate his claims of a stolen election.

Jan. 17, 2022: Trump packs 15,000 into a rally in Florence to hear him lament a stolen election, rip President Joe Biden and tease at another run.

July 22, 2022: Trump boosted his Republican picks ahead of the August primary at an event in Prescott Valley. It dwarfed events held the same day involving Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Oct. 9, 2022: In his third Arizona visit of the year, Trump urged Republicans to support Kari Lake, Blake Masters and the rest of his GOP picks in the midterm elections during a rally in Mesa.

2024 campaign