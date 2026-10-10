Prefer us on Google Learn More

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, two-term Republican Juan Ciscomani and his team spent the morning climbing the commemorative 110 flights of stairs at the Tucson Convention Center, wearing red shirts with “Team Ciscomani” emblazoned on the back.

In the midst of a competitive House race, he agreed to a “walk and talk” interview with the Star as he climbed, joking that his answers might get harder to understand as the number of flights of stairs increased. He said he attends the climb every year to honor first responders, and made the trek back down to Tucson from Scottsdale the previous evening, where he participated in the one and only debate with his Democratic challenger JoAnna Mendoza.

In a few short weeks, voters in Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District will make a choice between Ciscomani and Mendoza in one of the closest-watched races in the country, identified by national Democrats nearly two years ago as a seat that could potentially flip control of the House of Representatives in their favor. CD6 leans slightly Republican, but is roughly split into thirds between registered Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Like many races across the country in this midterm cycle, the candidates represent either an endorsement or a rejection of the Trump Administration’s status quo laid out in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last summer. Ciscomani has consistently highlighted his support of OBBBA in is campaign. His support has become the main criticism by Mendoza.