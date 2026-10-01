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The outcome of the race for Arizona secretary of state could hinge on who voters believe will better protect their rights.

At the top of that list is likely to be the ability to vote by mail.

During an hour-long debate Wednesday, Republican candidate Alexander Kolodin cited state legislation he sponsored that allows anyone with an early ballot to not just drop it off on Election Day — which was already permitted — but to have it verified at the polling place by presenting photo identification. That is designed to reduce the backlog of these "late early ballots,'' which otherwise end up getting put aside to be verified later, a process that can delay results for days.

But Kolodin, a Republican state lawmaker from Scottsdale, is also the author of Proposition 144, a measure on the November ballot that, if approved, would require all voters to provide proof of identification before a ballot could be counted. That includes ballots now dropped in the mail, which currently can be verified simply by election workers comparing the signature on the ballot envelope with other signatures on file. What would replace that if Prop. 144 is approved is not spelled out.

Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said that would kill early voting — a process used by more than 80% of Arizonans — "forcing Arizonans to stand in line to vote.''

Anything that reduces the convenience of voting interferes with access to voting, he said.