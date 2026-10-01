The outcome of the race for Arizona secretary of state could hinge on who voters believe will better protect their rights.
At the top of that list is likely to be the ability to vote by mail.
During an hour-long debate Wednesday, Republican candidate Alexander Kolodin cited state legislation he sponsored that allows anyone with an early ballot to not just drop it off on Election Day — which was already permitted — but to have it verified at the polling place by presenting photo identification. That is designed to reduce the backlog of these "late early ballots,'' which otherwise end up getting put aside to be verified later, a process that can delay results for days.
But Kolodin, a Republican state lawmaker from Scottsdale, is also the author of Proposition 144, a measure on the November ballot that, if approved, would require all voters to provide proof of identification before a ballot could be counted. That includes ballots now dropped in the mail, which currently can be verified simply by election workers comparing the signature on the ballot envelope with other signatures on file. What would replace that if Prop. 144 is approved is not spelled out.
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Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said that would kill early voting — a process used by more than 80% of Arizonans — "forcing Arizonans to stand in line to vote.''
Anything that reduces the convenience of voting interferes with access to voting, he said.
"If you're living in an assisted living home and you don't have transportation, how are you going to get to that polling place?'' Fontes asked. He said it would also affect you if, for example, you are "a busy mom and have a couple of jobs to make sure you take care of your family, and you want to take the time to sit at home and use your ballot to vote.''
Kolodin shouted back "liar,'' but never detailed how such an ID requirement would work for mail-in voting.
Election rules
For his part, Kolodin said Fontes, who has been secretary of state for the last four years, has repeatedly tried to put policies into the Elections Procedures Manual, a roadmap of rules for how elections should be run, that would have disenfranchised some voters.
In one case, U.S. District Court Judge Mike Liburdi struck down as "utterly without precedent'' a proposal that would have allowed state officials, including the secretary of state, to refuse to include a county's vote in the statewide totals if the local supervisors failed to certify the results on time. Fontes argued the provision was meant largely to spur county supervisors to comply with the law and likely would never be enforced.
The judge said if it happened to be Maricopa County supervisors who balked, what Fontes wanted would have excluded the wishes of all of the county's 2.4 million voters, meaning the statewide results would be determined based on the votes only from the other 14 counties, through no fault of the disenfranchised voters.
The secretary also lost another legal battle to ban offensive or insulting speech at or around polling places, with a federal appeals court saying the proposed rules were so broad they could criminalize unintentional conduct.
Fontes, speaking with reporters after Wednesday's debate, defended putting those now-voided rules into the Elections Procedures Manual.
It is true, Fontes said, that courts disagreed with what he called the "policy analysis'' he made in those decisions. But he said voters should not give too much credence to Kolodin contending that makes him unqualified.
"If that's what he's got to hang his hat on, you'll never really find out,'' Fontes said, pointing out that Kolodin left the building after the debate. "He decided to run away and not face you and not face the public and can't hang his hat on facts."
Kolodin did not return a message asking why he declined to take post-debate questions.
Both in attack mode
Much of the debate was filled with what could be described as attacks on each other's credibility.
Fontes pointed out that in 2023 the Arizona Supreme Court placed Kolodin, who is a lawyer, on probation for 18 months for his role in three unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election.
The biggest of these was a case where, on behalf of Donald Trump, Kolodin alleged "massive election fraud'' that was done "for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count.'' The lawsuit also sought to eliminate the mail ballots from the count or an order that Arizona's electors "be directed to vote for President Trump.''
In an often-scathing ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa said Kolodin was asking her to disenfranchise millions of Arizonans but with a case that was "sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence'' and was "largely based on anonymous witnesses, hearsay, and irrelevant analysis of unrelated elections.''
Kolodin, however, said it is Fontes who "doesn't know how to follow the law.''
He said that Fontes, as a college student, was indicted on felony charges after leading police on a motorcycle chase through the Arizona State University campus. Fontes ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
"I screwed up,'' Fontes said. But he said what he did as a 19-year-old does not compare with what Kolodin did as an adult — and a lawyer — that got him disciplined by the Arizona Supreme Court.
Kolodin then came back by calling Fontes "the attorney for the Sinaloa drug cartel.''
"If you say 'Sinaloa Cartel lawyer' one more time, we're going to have a personal problem,'' Fontes responded.
Fontes did not dispute that more than a decade ago, as a defense lawyer, he had clients who had been charged with crimes in connection with Operation Fast and Furious, a program by federal officials designed to track weapons being funneled from Arizona into Mexico. But he said it was his obligation to ensure that people got proper representation and that their constitutional rights were not violated.
Other disagreements
The pair finally got back on the subject of election issues, such as Republican Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap giving Republican County Attorney Rachel Mitchell more than 200 names of people he suspected were not citizens but had been registered to vote. Heap claimed that a check through a federal database showed 60 noncitizens had voted illegally.
Mitchell said it turned out just eight had voted illegally, a number she called too small to sway any election. And it turned out that, while not being citizens, they all were in the country legally.
No charges were filed.
"But here's the important thing,'' Fontes said. "The election-denier people like Mr. Kolodin want to whip up all of this nonsense about untold hundreds of thousands of illegal voters, which is a lie. And now we have proof it's a lie, more proof. And he wants to make it harder for you as a citizen to vote.''
Kolodin said the small number of people found to have voted illegally proves nothing, saying the list of more than 200 came from a "limited sample'' of 60,000, "which means, in most likelihood, there's a lot more.''
He defended efforts to impose new checks on who is casting a ballot.
"Quite frankly, one is too many,'' Kolodin said. "Every time an unlawful vote is cast, it dilutes the lawful votes of Arizonans. That is unacceptable.''
Fontes also defended himself from claims by Heap that he was slow in getting his county and all others a list of people who have been convicted of federal crimes. That list is used by recorders to remove people from the voting rolls because their conviction makes them ineligible.
Fontes said any delay was due to the fact that the list he initially got from the U.S. Justice Department was in a form that was not easily usable, forcing his staffers to take the time to manually create a new list. But all that got resolved earlier this week when Fontes said he finally got a user-friendly list from the federal agency and forwarded it to all county recorders.
Kolodin also brought up the fact that Fontes, as Maricopa County recorder in 2020, proposed mailing early ballots to every registered Democratic voter for a presidential preference election, regardless of whether the voters had requested them; Republicans weren't affected because, with Trump already in the White House, they did not have a presidential preference election that year in Arizona. Fontes called his proposal a precaution to protect public safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it promoted "social distancing.'' The move was blocked by a judge.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, Bluesky and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.