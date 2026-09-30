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There's nothing unconstitutional about a 2022 Arizona law requiring disclosure of exactly who is spending money on campaign ads, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

In a divided opinion, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of arguments by Americans for Prosperity that Proposition 211 and its mandate to shine a light on "dark money'' in campaigns infringes on the free speech rights of the organization and the people who give it money.

"For the electorate to make informed decisions about candidates for office or issues placed on a ballot measure, it is essential that the public be given information as to where political campaign money comes from and how it is spent,'' wrote Judge Johnnie Rawlinson, writing for the majority of the three-judge panel.

"The disclosure of relevant information about the donors and backers of political causes alerts the voters to the interests to which the candidate is most likely to be responsive,'' he wrote, saying it allows the public to "give proper weight to different speakers and messages and make informed choices in the political marketplace.''

Rawlinson also pointed out that before Prop. 211, Arizona laws required only that the name of the donating group be made public. Now, he said, voters are informed of who is really behind an organization that may have an innocent-sounding name but may, in fact, be funded by special interests.

Wednesday's ruling drew a dissent from Judge Patrick Bumatay, who said the right to anonymous speech is protected by the First Amendment.