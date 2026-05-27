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A recent Arizona State University graduate was found dead at the Salt River one day after he was reported missing, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sahr Sewah, 22, drowned after going tubing with his friends, according to a GoFundMe created to honor his memory.

Deputies responded to the reports of a missing person about 3:15 p.m. on May 23, said Dave Moyer, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

His body was found about 12:15 p.m. May 24, Moyer said. His next of kin was then notified.

Sewah graduated from ASU on May 12, "full of hope, dreams and excitement for his future," said GoFundMe organizer Toyin Adejuwon.

His passing has left his family devastated, Adejuwon said.

The family is raising funds to bring Sewah home to Minnesota and cover burial, funeral and memorial expenses, according to the GoFundMe.

"Sahr was a kind, warm, and loving young man who touched many lives. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him," Adejuwon said.

Another man was found dead half a mile downstream from the Stewart Mountain Dam near the Salt River, Moyer said.

Lake patrol deputies responded just after 10:30 a.m. May 25 after witnesses said Jason Blake Jr., 23, was swimming across the river when he began struggling at the midpoint, according to Moyer.