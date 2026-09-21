“How can we take care of this system that takes care of us?” she said. ”How can we help ecosystems to function and be healthy?”

It starts with restoring lands so they can hold water and release it when it's needed most.

Within Arizona, the 128-acre Thompson-Burro Meadow project is the top restoration priority for Trout Unlimited, and will cost about $1.8 million in both public grants and private donations. The first phase was the digging and moving of material to slow the flow. At the project site last fall, Trout Unlimited state lead for Arizona, Nathan Rees, pressed his boot against the streamside proof to show that it was already working. His foot sank in. “It’s this big sponge again,” he said.

Next, workers are building around the meadow to keep elk out for several years, and replanting willows to shade the water.

It’s a needed upgrade to help Apache trout get from a shaded canyon downstream on the Black River through the meadow and to spawning grounds on the Fort Apache Reservation. Summer water temperatures up there are in the 60s, Rees said. “That’s really the stronghold of Apache trout habitat is up there on the reservation.” Getting there is critical for a species that, though removed from endangered status, still swims in only about a tenth of its historic range in the state, Rees said.

Up to now the trout have not been able to get past the deadly 80-degree waters crossing the meadow.

In the future, Rees said, they will make it. “It’s worth the investment,” he said.