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TEMPE — Two separate police shootings involving East Valley law enforcement agencies occurred about three hours apart on July 17, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized with minor injuries.

The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in north Tempe, where police said Chandler detectives were trying to arrest a man in an aggravated assault case.

The second followed around 11 p.m. in Mesa after officers found a man dead at an apartment complex and located another man they were investigating in connection with the homicide.

Police said officers fired in both incidents. The man in Tempe died, while no one was hit by gunfire in Mesa.

Chandler police shooting ends in Tempe

Chandler detectives shot and killed a man in Tempe while trying to arrest him in an aggravated assault case, according to Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sonu Wasu.

The detectives had probable cause to arrest the man in connection with an aggravated assault reported in Chandler about two weeks earlier, according to the statement.

Officers found him in Tempe and tried to take him into custody just before 8 p.m. July 17.

The man then ran into an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McKellips roads. During the foot pursuit, the man displayed a firearm before an officer shot him, according to the statement.

Officers provided medical aid, but firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police recovered a firearm near him, according to the statement.