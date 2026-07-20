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MESA — Police arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing her 82-year-old husband to death in their Mesa home.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing about 10:20 p.m. July 18 at a residence in the area of Loop 202 and McDowell Road.

Before police arrived, 41-year-old Christina Copley allegedly told a neighbor she stabbed her husband while holding a knife covered in blood, officials said in a July 20 news release. Officers detained Copley at the location without incident.

Police found 82-year-old Ed Copley inside the home with multiple apparent stab wounds and began life-saving measures until fire personnel arrived. Ed Copley died at the location.

There were previous domestic violence calls between Christina and Ed Copley, "including an incident that resulted in Christina Copley's arrest," the news release stated.

Christina Copley was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said. She is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's online records.