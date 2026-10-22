The detective said in that court document that the UA student had a “one-party consent call” two days after the incident with one of the two men she said had sexually assaulted her, who denied the presence of a second man and said she consented to having sex. He also said he had been drunk and was “fuzzy” on what happened, the document said.

There is no indication in court records that any arrests have been made in the investigation or that anyone has been charged. UAPD said it cannot answer whether any arrests were made because it does not comment on active investigations. UAPD and UA officials have refused to disclose any details or specifics about the investigation.

Brian Warren, CEO of the national headquarters of Sigma Phi Epsilon, told the Star in a written statement Thursday:

"A student has come forward about being sexually assaulted at our University of Arizona chapter house in August. Coming forward took courage, and she deserves a complete and unobstructed investigation.

"Sigma Phi Epsilon does not tolerate sexual assault or sexual misconduct. The Fraternity has suspended the membership of those involved while the investigation proceeds. Any member found responsible will be expelled, and we will cooperate fully with law enforcement as it seeks accountability under the law.

"The University of Arizona has placed the Arizona Beta chapter on activities suspension. Sigma Phi Epsilon has directed the chapter’s full compliance with its terms. We have directed every member of the chapter to turn over any video, messages or other information from that night to the University of Arizona Police Department. Any member who retaliates against her or against any witness will be removed from the Fraternity."