The University of Arizona has suspended Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity after a UA sorority member reported being sexually assaulted by two men there on Aug. 26.
The Dean of Students Office told Sigma Phi Epsilon in a letter Wednesday, Oct. 21, that there were reports that the fraternity gave alcohol to minors and created a dangerous environment for them on Aug. 26 and Sept. 29.
The letter informed the fraternity it is suspended from any activities and its members are prohibited from contacting “any alleged victims of these events and/or the victims’ families.”
It was sent five days after the Arizona Daily Star reported on the sexual assault allegation, and nearly two months after the sorority member reported it to UA Police.
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Whitney Mohr, UA’s associate dean of students, said in the letter that the Dean of Students Office received complaints from the University of Arizona Police Department and the university’s Office of Institutional Equity that Sigma Phi Epsilon hosted unregistered social events at the fraternity house.
She wrote that the fraternity had violated the Arizona Board of Regents’ Student Code of Conduct by endangering, threatening or causing physical harm to any member of the university community, as well as consuming, distributing, selling or possessing alcoholic beverages.
The Arizona Daily Star reported Sunday that a sorority member told UA Police she was sexually assaulted by two men at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house on Aug. 26, according to a search warrant return filed by a UAPD detective in Pima County Superior Court on Sept. 9. She said she had a bruise on her throat that police described as a “possible sign of strangulation.” She reported the incident on Aug. 26 and underwent a sexual assault forensic exam at a hospital.
The detective said in that court document that the UA student had a “one-party consent call” two days after the incident with one of the two men she said had sexually assaulted her, who denied the presence of a second man and said she consented to having sex. He also said he had been drunk and was “fuzzy” on what happened, the document said.
There is no indication in court records that any arrests have been made in the investigation or that anyone has been charged. UAPD said it cannot answer whether any arrests were made because it does not comment on active investigations. UAPD and UA officials have refused to disclose any details or specifics about the investigation.
Brian Warren, CEO of the national headquarters of Sigma Phi Epsilon, told the Star in a written statement Thursday:
"A student has come forward about being sexually assaulted at our University of Arizona chapter house in August. Coming forward took courage, and she deserves a complete and unobstructed investigation.
"Sigma Phi Epsilon does not tolerate sexual assault or sexual misconduct. The Fraternity has suspended the membership of those involved while the investigation proceeds. Any member found responsible will be expelled, and we will cooperate fully with law enforcement as it seeks accountability under the law.
"The University of Arizona has placed the Arizona Beta chapter on activities suspension. Sigma Phi Epsilon has directed the chapter’s full compliance with its terms. We have directed every member of the chapter to turn over any video, messages or other information from that night to the University of Arizona Police Department. Any member who retaliates against her or against any witness will be removed from the Fraternity."
Mitchell Blair, the president of the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter at the UA, told the Star last week in a text message: “We are fully cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation and have no further comment.”
UA's letter said Sigma Phi Epsilon is barred from “hosting, attending, participating in, and sponsoring any organizational activities" while on suspension and is only allowed to hold club business meetings. It must set up a meeting with the Dean of Students Office by Oct. 26 to discuss the allegations.
At the time of the Aug. 26 incident, Sigma Phi Epsilon was already on probation by UA after being investigated for allegedly subjecting its new members to sleep deprivation, forced alcohol consumption, “kidnapping” and forced calisthenics, according to a July letter to the fraternity from Mohr. Mohr said their office had also received reports of illegal drug use by Sigma Phi Epsilon members, and conduct that allegedly created an environment that “endangered UA students.”
Being placed on probation means any violation of the student code of conduct during the probationary period could lead to “further disciplinary action” and possibly a “loss of recognition.” Fraternities on probation also must pay fines and conduct hazing awareness and prevention workshops, among other measures.
Fraternities at the UA have recently come under fire for “multiple reports of misconduct” and “egregious” behavior, flooding the Dean of Students Office with a significant number of cases. This led to all UA fraternities being placed under suspension earlier this month, since the office was at capacity for the number of cases it could investigate at a time.
Since then, the UA has removed the suspensions for 16 of its 21 fraternities.
Five fraternities are still under investigation: Delta Chi, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Tau Gamma, Zeta Beta Tau and Zeta Psi; four fraternities, including Sigma Phi Epsilon, have been placed on probation until May next year; and one, Sigma Alpha Mu, has been placed on “interim loss of recognition” for the next five years.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.