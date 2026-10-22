Asked about CBP's plans to expand Border Patrol checkpoints, including a controversial plan to expand to 17 acres the current tent structure on I-19 near Amado, Cristinzio said CBP officials will meet with community members in early November.

But he could not share details on the secretive project, which is largely opposed by locals in Tubac and for which DHS already awarded a $63 million contract to an Alabama company.

"We need to enhance that footprint," Cristinzio said. "We are absolutely planning to purchase land to move the checkpoint. At the end of the day, it's a safety issue. ... If you're playing football, you're playing soccer, you don't want all your people in one spot. One short pass over the top, and you lose. So it's a layered approach for us."

Citing northbound traffic increasing out of Nogales, "it needs to be revamped, it needs to be modernized. We need to get the traffic off the highway, we need the space to operate, we need to put the NII (non-intrusive inspection) technology out there," he said.

Cristinzio disputed locals' observations that other Border Patrol checkpoints in the area, such as on West Arivaca Road, are usually unmanned.

"We do pulse and surge the checkpoints," in terms of staffing levels, he said. "It's not accurate that they're never used. ... From my perspective, I'd love to be able to revamp every checkpoint we have in the Tucson Sector. They're run down, they're in need of modernization."

Non-intrusive inspection technology is being deployed at ports throughout the southern border, officials said.