Fifteen reports of alleged sexual assaults have been recorded in the University of Arizona Police Department’s daily crime log since mid-August. Of those, three are under active UAPD investigation, the department confirmed to the Arizona Daily Star, and the log shows nine cases were closed.
The status of the remaining three is unclear because UA hasn't released records.
UAPD and university officials say they won’t release any information on the three active cases, including whether any arrests have been made, saying their protocol in “active investigations” is not to disclose information.
Three of the 15 cases listed specific dorm addresses — for Honors Village, Gila Residence Hall and Árbol de La Vida Hall — and another listed the address for Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house.
The Honors Village, Gila Residence Hall and Sigma Phi Epsilon cases are under UAPD investigation. UA has not responded to the Star’s public records request for the status of the Árbol de La Vida Hall report.
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“It’s my understanding that as of this hour, the cases have not been presented to our office,” Shawndrea Thomas of the Pima County Attorney’s Office said Thursday. “It’s safe to assume they are still investigating,” she said.
Pima County Superior Court and Justice Court said they have no search warrant returns on record for the Honors Village and Gila Residence Hall addresses. The Star previously reported on the search warrant return filed in Superior Court in the Sigma Phi Epsilon case.
Ten of the 15 cases listed on the daily crime log did not include specific locations. Six of those are listed at “unknown” dorms or residence halls, one at an “unknown” fraternity, and three at unknown locations with no geographic information.
A UAPD records manager explained to the Star that reports that don’t come directly to the police department, but go to other UA departments, may have come from individuals who don’t want law enforcement involvement and therefore didn’t share locations or other details.
Sgt. Andrew Valenzuela with the UAPD told the Star in a written statement that he cannot answer the Star’s question about whether any arrests have been made in the cases because it “leads to information about active cases that I cannot comment on.”
UAPD Chief Chris Olson told the Star, “The University of Arizona Police Department takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously. We investigate all cases to the fullest extent and charge those who are criminally accountable.”
As the Star reported on Oct. 18, a UA sorority member reported to UA Police on Aug. 26 that she was sexually assaulted that morning by two men at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house.
The CEO of the national headquarters of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Brian Warren, told the Star Thursday that the fraternity doesn’t tolerate sexual assault or sexual misconduct, and is fully cooperating with UAPD.
“A student has come forward about being sexually assaulted at our University of Arizona chapter house in August. Coming forward took courage, and she deserves a complete and unobstructed investigation,” Warren said.
“The fraternity has suspended the membership of those involved while the investigation proceeds. Any member found responsible will be expelled, and we will cooperate fully with law enforcement as it seeks accountability under the law,” he said in a written statement.
UA: Students' safety is top priority
Amanda Kraus, UA’s vice president for student affairs, told the Star in an emailed statement Wednesday that reports of sexual assault are “deeply concerning” to the university, and UA officials "recognize the impact these reports can have on our students, their families and our broader campus community." She said every student deserves to feel “safe and supported” at the UA campus, and students’ safety is UA's top priority.
Kraus said federal privacy law prohibits UA officials from commenting on individual student investigations or disciplinary matters, but that they take reports of sexual misconduct seriously and address the allegations through due university process.
She said that as soon as the UA receives a report of sexual assault, officials reach out to the affected individuals and offer support and resources. When violations are proven, individuals and student organizations are held accountable with disciplinary action, Kraus wrote in the email.
According to the UAPD’s daily crime log, which lists cases reported to the police department and/or to UA offices, including housing and campus security, the university received:
— Three reports of sexual assault in August, including the Sigma Phi Epsilon case;
— Nine reports of sexual assault in September, including the one at the Honors Village address and the one at the Gila Residence Hall address;
— Three reports of sexual assault in October, including the one at the Árbol de La Vida Hall address.
UAPD’s daily log lists only date, time, category of reported crime, and location if available, but no names or other details. The Star has filed public records requests with UAPD for case reports but has not received them.
Of the nine closed cases, one was reported to be at Gila Residence Hall in September; six were reported at unknown locations in August and September; one at an unknown fraternity in October; and one at an unknown off-campus location in September, the log says.
Eric Johnson, the records management manager with UAPD, told the Star that among the cases listed on UAPD’s daily crime log, a lot of them are reports that come in to the university or the police department where the individuals do not want any involvement of law enforcement. In such cases, it may happen that individuals reporting the alleged incidents don’t want to share details including the location, he said.
Law enforcement officials follow up with affected individuals and give them additional chances to come forward and file a police complaint with UAPD, but they may refuse to do so and the case is then closed, Johnson said.
In cases where the individual does report an incident, the UAPD looks into the matter and then investigates, he said.
UA police and administrators have not responded to the Star’s repeated requests over the last week for interviews with UAPD Chief Olson, UA Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman, UA’s Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson and UA Provost Patricia Prelock about sexual assaults on campus and UA safety, prevention and investigative practices.
Kraus, in her written statement, said, “Our commitment to our students, however, extends well beyond responding to reported incidents. We are actively engaged in several proactive approaches to prevent, as well as respond to, incidents of sexual assault.
“We provide sexual assault prevention education, prevention programming within our fraternity and sorority community, and confidential survivor support services,” she continued. “These services include counseling, academic assistance, safety planning and other resources to help students navigate such difficult circumstances.
"We recognize that creating a safe campus requires more than policies and programs. It demands continued vigilance, accountability and a commitment to listening to our students, addressing their concerns, and strengthening our prevention and response efforts.”
UA sorority member’s report
Among the list of cases reported to UAPD this fall, a UA sorority member told police she was sexually assaulted by two men at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house in the early morning hours of Aug. 26. She reported the incident to UAPD later the same morning and went to Banner University Medical Center to undergo a sexual assault forensic exam.
A UAPD detective said in a search warrant return document filed in Pima County Superior Court that the sorority member had a “one-party consent call” on Aug. 28 with one of the two men she accused, in which he said she consented to having sex and he denied the presence of a second man, court documents show. The man also said he had been drunk and was “fuzzy” on what happened, the document said.
There is no indication in court records that any arrests have been made or charges filed in the case.
Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on an activities suspension by the UA Dean of Students Office Wednesday, five days after the Star, citing the court documents, reported on Oct. 16 about the female student's report that she was sexually assaulted at that fraternity house.
The Dean of Students Office told Sigma Phi Epsilon in a letter Wednesday, Oct. 21, that there were reports the fraternity gave alcohol to minors and created a dangerous environment for them on Aug. 26 and Sept. 29.
The letter informed the fraternity it is suspended from any activities and its members are prohibited from contacting “any alleged victims of these events and/or the victims’ families.”
Warren, the Sigma Phi Epsilon CEO, told the Star in his statement Thursday, “The University of Arizona has placed the Arizona Beta chapter on activities suspension. Sigma Phi Epsilon has directed the chapter’s full compliance with its terms. We have directed every member of the chapter to turn over any video, messages or other information from that night to the University of Arizona Police Department. Any member who retaliates against her or against any witness will be removed from the fraternity.”
Mitchell Blair, the president of the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter at the UA, told the Star last week in a text message: “We are fully cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation and have no further comment.”
At the time of the alleged August incident, Sigma Phi Epsilon had already been placed on UA probation, to last through May 2027, by the Dean of Students Office for hazing reports.
UA resources for students
The university sent this written statement to the Star:
"The University of Arizona is committed to fostering a safe and secure community through prevention, education and student engagement. The Office of Institutional Equity provides sexual assault prevention training for students, which provides critical knowledge and skills to help students make healthy, informed decisions and play a role in keeping our community safe.
“Campus Health's Survivor Support Services provides confidential services to those affiliated with the University of Arizona who identify as survivors of abuse, stalking or harassment. Additional support resources can be found on their website."
National scrutiny due to Cornell case
UAPD’s investigation comes amid national scrutiny of universities and legal and police systems around the country for their handling of sexual assault cases on college campuses, after a former Cornell University student, known in court records as "Jane Doe,” alleged in a civil lawsuit filed last month that she was gang-raped at a fraternity house at the New York school in 2024.
Her lawsuit contends she was sexually assaulted by seven men at a fraternity house while she was drugged, severely intoxicated and unable to consent.
The lawsuit forced authorities to reopen the investigation under intense public scrutiny.
Four of the men in the Cornell case have said they had consensual sex with "Jane Doe." The other three have denied sexual contact with her in the incident. None has been charged.
Earlier this month, nearly 100 UA students, faculty, staff and other community members protested in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence, the Star previously reported.
The UAPD investigation into the alleged Sigma Phi Epsilon incident also comes as UA fraternities have been under fire for what the Dean of Students Office called “multiple reports of misconduct” and “egregious” behavior.
All 21 UA fraternities were placed under suspension earlier this month; 16 have since been removed from suspension after chapter advisers met with UA officials.
Five fraternities are still under investigation: Delta Chi, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Tau Gamma, Zeta Beta Tau and Zeta Psi.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.