Of the nine closed cases, one was reported to be at Gila Residence Hall in September; six were reported at unknown locations in August and September; one at an unknown fraternity in October; and one at an unknown off-campus location in September, the log says.

Eric Johnson, the records management manager with UAPD, told the Star that among the cases listed on UAPD’s daily crime log, a lot of them are reports that come in to the university or the police department where the individuals do not want any involvement of law enforcement. In such cases, it may happen that individuals reporting the alleged incidents don’t want to share details including the location, he said.

Law enforcement officials follow up with affected individuals and give them additional chances to come forward and file a police complaint with UAPD, but they may refuse to do so and the case is then closed, Johnson said.

In cases where the individual does report an incident, the UAPD looks into the matter and then investigates, he said.

UA police and administrators have not responded to the Star’s repeated requests over the last week for interviews with UAPD Chief Olson, UA Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman, UA’s Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson and UA Provost Patricia Prelock about sexual assaults on campus and UA safety, prevention and investigative practices.

Kraus, in her written statement, said, “Our commitment to our students, however, extends well beyond responding to reported incidents. We are actively engaged in several proactive approaches to prevent, as well as respond to, incidents of sexual assault.