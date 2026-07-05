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The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing changes to federal coal waste disposal regulations, a move that nearly 200 public interest groups say would weaken protections against toxic coal ash and put water sources at risk.

For decades, electric utilities disposed of coal ash — the waste left behind after burning coal for electricity — in unlined ponds and landfills. Arizona has 12 coal ash disposal sites, the environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice reported in 2023. Arizona utilities operated 10 federally regulated coal ash landfills at five power plants, the group said, all of which have groundwater contamination. One site has pollutant levels more than 20 times the federal limit.

Although many coal-fired power plants have closed in recent years, including the Navajo Generating Station in northern Arizona, the Trump administration has pushed for a revival of coal, loosening regulations and insisting that utilities keep coal power plants operating.

The proposed regulatory changes would allow some facilities to certify the closure of older coal ash ponds if the coal ash was removed before Nov. 8, 2024, and under regulatory oversight. The proposal would also relax or eliminate several eligibility requirements for certain legacy coal ash ponds seeking to delay compliance with federal closure standards while site-specific decisions are made.

In addition, the EPA is proposing to exempt from federal regulations certain structures used primarily to remove water from coal ash before it is disposed of elsewhere. The agency is also seeking to eliminate current requirements for coal combustion residual management units while requesting public comment on possible alternative regulatory approaches.