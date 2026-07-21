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State treasurer Kimberly Yee is running ahead, in early returns Tuesday night, in her bid to become the Republican nominee for state schools chief over incumbent Tom Horne.

The rivalry between Horne and Yee for superintendent of public instruction has come down to who is in the best position to defend the system of universal school vouchers.

Horne, elected to the post four years ago — he also served two four-year terms between 2003 and 2011 — said he always has supported the program that allows any student to get tax dollars to attend private or parochial schools or be home schooled.

But Yee, currently state treasurer, questioned whether he has the authority to scrutinize certain uses of funds, particularly by home schoolers. There have been reports of voucher dollars being spent for items such as lingerie, jewelry and trips to amusement parks. Horne, for his part, said such oversight is necessary to protect public confidence in the program.

At the same time, audits of the program have faulted Horne's Department of Education for failing to adequately police those expenses.

Both are opposed to an initiative by the Arizona Education Association and Save Our Schools to put additional curbs into the voucher program, including making families earning more than $150,000 a year ineligible.

Horne also has been at the forefront of trying to eliminate what he calls "social-emotional learning'' in schools, things like helping students manage emotions and make positive decisions, saying the focus should be on academics.

He took actions to eliminate any program he considers based on diversity, equity and inclusion.